Mining giant's huge act of kindess changes CQ lives

KIND ACT: Rio Tinto has formally gifted a house to a local not-for-profit organisation providing disability respite services for families in Central Queensland. Pictured, from left, Brenda Sypher, Jennie Purvis, Bev Bettinzoli, Di Alexander and Ryan Harnden.

RIO Tinto has formally gifted a house to a local not-for-profit organisation providing disability respite services for families in Central Queensland.

The property in Emerald has been home to the Yumba Bimbi Respite Centre (Yumba Bimbi) since 2000, when it was originally donated to the Central Highlands & Western Queensland Family Support Association.

The mining giant has now transferred the title of the four-bedroom property to the Association.

For 17 years Yumba Bimbi has provided a "home away from home” for disabled persons and their families.

Services include learning and life skills development, community access and social support, recreational and holiday programmes, day services, centre-based and home-based respite.

At a morning tea to mark the title handover, mother Jennie Purvis spoke movingly about what the centre had meant to her and other families touched by disability.

"I want to emphasise that Rio Tinto's gift was so much more than enabling the use of bricks and mortar,” Jennie said.

"For parents and carers each day is a challenge.

"When isolation, lack of services, lack of acceptance, personal frustration and loneliness impact these families in rural areas and small towns, life becomes even tougher.

"The really valuable gift from the evolution of the centre is that it has truly changed lives - for clients, for parent carers, for siblings and for staff. Yumba Bimbi has been a light on the horizo,” she said.

Rio Tinto Kestrel general manager operations Ryan Harnden said the handover had been a long time in the making.

"We are delighted the property is now in the hands of an extremely worthy local organisation that will continue to support the needs of families in our region for many years to come,” he said.