Mining hub plan: CQ town will need 550 workers

A MINING giant plans to make Baralaba the mining hub of central Queensland by building a huge mine, with 550 workers needed.

Baralaba Coal Company expects to look locally for 150 workers to build the open cut mine near Baralaba, and another 400 workers when the mine is fully operational.

Construction of the Baralaba South Project is expected to begin in 2019, and production 6-12 months later, according to a statement from Baralaba.

The company is negotiating access to Gladstone's port and use of rail lines to export coal to international markets from the project.

Baralaba has asked for approval to mine six million tonnes per annum (Mpta) of thermal coal over a life of 23 to 40 years.

The company also said the mine would primarily use local suppliers and contractors, as is the case at its Baralaba North Project.

Baralaba said its latest proposed mine was a part of the Baralaba Expansion Project, a project to create a massive mining hub around Baralaba, about 192km west of Gladstone.

The company said it was again pursuing the project to make "maximum use" of its infrastructure approvals, and infrastructure it built for its Baralaba North Project.

"(It will) fully utilise the established, constructed, and approved haulage and rail transport infrastructure that the companies have invested significantly in," the company stated.

"The project will be operated in conjunction with the existing Baralaba North Mine as a mine complex."

Baralaba said most of the construction and operational workforce would be sourced locally.

But in its statement, it said if fly-in-fly-out workers were required, it would house them in Baralaba Caravan Park, which has 156 single accommodation units, with approval to build 208 more.

Wonbindi Coal Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of which Baralaba owns an 80% share, submitted draft terms of reference for an Environ- mental Impact Statement to the Department of Environment of Heritage Protection, which were approved in April 2013.

The terms expired two years later as an environmental impact statement was not submitted.

Baralaba Coal Company declined to comment.

The price of thermal coal tumbled in the years leading up to Wonbindi Coal's deadline for submitting an EIS for the project.

The EHP has released the latest draft terms of reference for the project's EIS, again submitted by Wonbindi Coal Pty Ltd.

EHP is inviting written comments on the draft terms of reference.