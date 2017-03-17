34°
Community

Mining hub plan: CQ town will need 550 workers

17th Mar 2017 8:40 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MINING giant plans to make Baralaba the mining hub of central Queensland by building a huge mine, with 550 workers needed.

Baralaba Coal Company expects to look locally for 150 workers to build the open cut mine near Baralaba, and another 400 workers when the mine is fully operational.

Construction of the Baralaba South Project is expected to begin in 2019, and production 6-12 months later, according to a statement from Baralaba.

The company is negotiating access to Gladstone's port and use of rail lines to export coal to international markets from the project.

Baralaba has asked for approval to mine six million tonnes per annum (Mpta) of thermal coal over a life of 23 to 40 years.

The company also said the mine would primarily use local suppliers and contractors, as is the case at its Baralaba North Project.

Baralaba said its latest proposed mine was a part of the Baralaba Expansion Project, a project to create a massive mining hub around Baralaba, about 192km west of Gladstone.

The company said it was again pursuing the project to make "maximum use" of its infrastructure approvals, and infrastructure it built for its Baralaba North Project.

"(It will) fully utilise the established, constructed, and approved haulage and rail transport infrastructure that the companies have invested significantly in," the company stated.

"The project will be operated in conjunction with the existing Baralaba North Mine as a mine complex."

Baralaba said most of the construction and operational workforce would be sourced locally.

But in its statement, it said if fly-in-fly-out workers were required, it would house them in Baralaba Caravan Park, which has 156 single accommodation units, with approval to build 208 more.

Wonbindi Coal Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of which Baralaba owns an 80% share, submitted draft terms of reference for an Environ- mental Impact Statement to the Department of Environment of Heritage Protection, which were approved in April 2013.

The terms expired two years later as an environmental impact statement was not submitted.

Baralaba Coal Company declined to comment.

The price of thermal coal tumbled in the years leading up to Wonbindi Coal's deadline for submitting an EIS for the project.

The EHP has released the latest draft terms of reference for the project's EIS, again submitted by Wonbindi Coal Pty Ltd.

EHP is inviting written comments on the draft terms of reference.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  baralaba central queensland jobs mining

Just In

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Strelow: End of coal would 'bring civilisation as we know it to an end'

Strelow: End of coal would 'bring civilisation as we know it to...

George Christensen labels 80 signatories 'elitist wankers'

Anti-Islam group banned after 'threats of violence'

Kim Vuga's son arrested on weapons charges. Contributed, Facebook.

ANTI-ISLAM group labels CEO a 'disgrace' after big, fat rejection.

Widowed Rocky mum won't let breast cancer win

Shaun Arnold and Chyree Bailey at World Gym.

"This is just another thing we've got to get through as best we can”

Cook Colliery: 'Workers are sitting around waiting for a text'

The new Cook Colliery longwall. Photo Contributed

Workers and unions had no idea about the announcement yesterday

Local Partners

Mining hub plan: CQ town will need 550 workers

Company plans to primarily use local suppliers and contractors

Strelow: End of coal would 'bring civilisation as we know it to an end'

Bernard Fanning was one of 80 people to sign a letter urging Adani to reconsider building the Carmichael Coal Mine.

George Christensen labels 80 signatories 'elitist wankers'

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Award-winning acts take to Byfield stage

YEHAW: Country artist Seleen McAlister is one of the big-name country music acts to play at Rainforest Ranch this weekend.

Rainforest Ranch secures stellar 12-hour festival line-up

Extra show announced for popular local musical

Amanda Hock as Elphaba and Emma McGuire as Glinda in Rockhampton Regional Council's production of Wicked.

Rockhampton just can't get enough of Wicked

Video shows Prince William gyrating with blondes

NEW video from Prince William’s notorious ski trip has emerged showing the future King dirty dancing with his hand on a woman's waist.

Failure didn't stop da Vinci's inventions

ICONIC INVENTOR: Luigi Rizzo with some of the works at the Da Vinci's Machines exhibition which is currently on at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Learn about the iconic man in interactive exhibit

Todd Sampson puts his faith in science to the test

Todd Sampson in a scene from the TV series Todd Sampson's Life on the Line.

Gruen favourite creates another science series that’s fun to watch.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Celeb chef and MKR judge Colin is coming to the Coast

The MKR judge is heading back to the region for a good cause

Money raised at the event will go to Rally for a Cause.

Elton John concert's good for business

Carole Henry with her extra Elton John tickets that she plans to put towards an accommodation package.

Many accommodation providers are already sold out.

Umbilical Brothers put their spin on Disney stories

The Umbilical Brothers star in the new season of the children's TV series The Book of Once Upon A Time on Disney Jr.

COMEDY duo joins new season of The Book of Once Upon A Time.

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $238,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

You Won&#39;t Believe Your Luck - Frenchville Find

118 Grosskopf Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Owners circumstances have recently changed and I have been instructed to price this property to SELL. Do not miss your opportunity to inspect this property in a...

Stunning Family Home, Showcasing Amazing Resort Style Living

6 Connemara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

You will absolutely fall in love with the amazing views from this home. What a fantastic property with stunning design and immaculate presentation. The features...

Quality &amp; Style at an Affordable Price!

1 Solomon Court, Pacific Heights 4703

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Surrounded by quality homes in popular Pacific Heights is this stylish, single level residence with high ceilings and a modern colour scheme throughout. •...

Living The Dream

Unit 1201 102 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

Unit 2 2 2 $479,000

Situated on the top floor of the popular The Edge, with stunning river and city views. Just a short walk to the CBD on Rockhampton's waterfront. This is perfect...

FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME - READY TO MOVE IN NOW!

40 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $382,000

Come visit this home with AMAZING SPACE TODAY!! - Watch the children play and enjoy family and friends on the REAR PATIO - Wonderfully presented this LARGE roomy...

IMMACULATE 3 BED + FAMILY HOME

1 Kendall Court, Rockyview 4701

House 3 3 6 $501,000

Offering unrivealled lifestyle in one of Rocky's most POPULAR 1 Acre Estates with a GIANT 135m2 Powered Shed + A/C Office. - 250m2 of floor area with a MASSIVE...

OFFERING AN UNRIVAILED LIFESTYLE

49 Keryn Drive, The Caves 4702

House 3 2 3 $425,000

This MAJESTIC property located a short drive NORTH on 2.03ha, features a STUNNING Olive Grove with BEAUTIFUL elevated VIEWS - Boasting an IMPRESSIVE home with an...

Elevated Ocean Views

22 Naomi Drive, Taroomball 4703

Residential Land Positioned ever so close to Yeppoon CBD and providing easy access to ... $145,000

Positioned ever so close to Yeppoon CBD and providing easy access to Rockhampton sits this premium ocean view home site. Offering clear views of Great Keppel...

4 BEDROOMS ON LARGE BLOCK

25 Beak Street, Koongal 4701

House 4 1 2 $180,000 NEG

Calling all first home owners and investors alike. This is perfect for you! The low set home features 4 bedrooms, polished floors, large master bedroom, under...

Massive Zilzie property sells, and you won't believe the view

RECENT SALE: A property in Zilzie Bay with spectacular views sells, with a previous asking price of over $900,000

The massive 9,400sqm property sold last month

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!