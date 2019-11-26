Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CFMEU: ‘Mining bosses must be included in industrial manslaughter laws’.
CFMEU: ‘Mining bosses must be included in industrial manslaughter laws’.
Business

CFMEU: Mining industrial manslaughter a ‘non-negotiable’

Melanie Whiting
26th Nov 2019 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN THE aftermath of the fifth Queensland mining death since December, the CFMEU has demanded the inclusion of mining bosses in industrial manslaughter laws as a "must".

Introduced by the State Government in 2017, industrial manslaughter includes fines of up to $10 million for businesses and up to 20 years jail for individuals but does not cover the mining sector.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland district president Stephen Smyth said the "time for talk is now over" after a mine worker died overnight at Fitzroy Australia Resources' Carborough Downs mine site.

"Industrial manslaughter, that's a must - it's non-negotiable," Mr Smyth said.

He also shut down a call by Shadow Mines Minister Dale Last for a parliamentary inquiry into mine safety.

"I respect the views of the pollies, they can say what they want … but it then becomes a political bunfight," Mr Smyth said.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland district president Stephen Smyth.
CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland district president Stephen Smyth.

"We don't want that, we want action now.

"(A parliamentary inquiry) gives the politicians an opportunity to get out there and throw mud at each other when miners are still being killed and hurt on the job."

While an investigation is already under way into the death of the mine worker at Carborough Downs mine, the CFMEU has called for industry and government to listen to its list of demands.

These involve the inclusion of the mining sector in industrial manslaughter laws, a review of the employment and training of mine site supervisors, and a revisit of the results from the industry-wide safety resets conducted earlier this year.

Mr Smyth confirmed Carborough Downs had completed its safety reset.

"We said from the outset that the safety reset was a good idea, but a one-off reset was not going to fix the behaviour and culture of companies," he said.

Mr Smyth offered his condolences to the mine worker's family, friends and work colleagues.

"It's more than tragic, it's just out of control," he said.

cfmeu mining and energy industrial manslaughter legislation mining mining fatality
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Outrage over game show mistake

      Outrage over game show mistake
      • 26th Nov 2019 12:34 PM

      Top Stories

        Popular CQ business reaps benefits of deer cull

        premium_icon Popular CQ business reaps benefits of deer cull

        News State of the art traps connect to a mobile phone to alert when there is catch

        Moo-ve over! cattle crossing closes highway

        premium_icon Moo-ve over! cattle crossing closes highway

        News The cows have crossed but police still urge drivers to be careful.

        When Patrick locked eyes with his meal he tasted success

        premium_icon When Patrick locked eyes with his meal he tasted success

        News Dozens ate at Schnitz Rockhampton on Monday, but their meals weren’t as special as...

        Beach front home sells for over $500k

        premium_icon Beach front home sells for over $500k

        News Two properties on the Capricorn Coast were snapped up in sales last Tuesday, with...