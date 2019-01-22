Mining industry 'is not about political point scoring'

AFTER repeated calls from his opponents in this year's Federal election, ALP candidate Russell Robertson (below) has made his position on mining the Galilee Basin clear.

"Yes I do support the development of the Galilee Basin, provided it stacks up environmentally and commercially,” Mr Robertson told The Morning Bulletin.

What is less clear is the definition of "stacks up” but as a coal miner of over 25 years, Mr Robertson said "I eat coal for breakfast”.

"My dad was a coal miner and my grandad was a coal miner,” he said.

"What really annoys me is when political candidates and sections of the media try to dumb down this issue.

"This industry is not about political point scoring, It's my and many other families' livelihood.”

ROCKHAMPTON VISIT: Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development Anthony Albanese, Queensland Senator Murray Watt, Labor Candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke. Leighton Smith

Mr Robertson said Central Queensland was home to some of the best metallurgical coal in the world and demand would continue to increase with growth in Asia, including the middle class in India, set to grow rapidly from up to 80 million today to 580 million people - about 41 per cent of the population - by 2025.

He added that his support was also for the thermal coal used to power coal-fired power stations.

"There will be demand for that resource for the immediate future.

"If the demand is there and it stacks up I support it,” he said.

"I want our region to be focussed on the types of resources and industries that will support the jobs our local economy needs for the future.

"That means more secure jobs for Central Queenslanders, which is my number one priority.”

Former rugby league player and now One Nation candidate Wade Rothery in Rockhampton today. Steve Vit

One Nation candidate, Wade Rothery said Mr Robertson had been "mute” on the question of support for the Galilee Basin for far too long and now his support for thermal coal mining has put him at odds with Federal Labor leader, Bill Shorten.

"Bill Shorten has made it his ambition to have anti-Adani posters in the background of countless press conferences to send a subliminal message to his mates in The Greens party that he doesn't support coal mining,” Mr Rothery said.

"Let's make it very clear, Adani has passed every environmental test known to man and those approvals have been tested in court.

"The Labor candidate needs to drop this cute act of saying "if it stacks up environmentally and commercially” and just say yes he supports it.

"Labor now need to answer another very simple question - Will they preference the Greens ahead of parties that support coal mining in Capricornia and Flynn, or will they give their votes to the very party that wants all coal mining stopped?