Mining industry traineeships for Indigenous workers

HAIL Creek Mine will welcome 30 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees this year as part of the successful Murris in the Mines project.

The 30 participants will complete a traineeship, gain a Certificate II or Certificate III in Surface Extraction Operations and secure a guaranteed job on completion.

The project would not be possible without the Australian Government's Tailored Assistance Employment Grant and the Indigenous Advancement Strategy.

Minister for Indigenous Affairs Nigel Scullion and the Member for Dawson George Christensen on Wednesday announced a new investment of $143,000 in Workpac (a mining workforce contracting company) to expand its Murris in the Mines project at the Hail Creek mining site.

"This $143,000 investment will get 30 more people off the misery of welfare and into the dignity of work, which is a fantastic outcome in anyone's books," Mr Christensen said.

A previous Murris in the Mines project at Daunia mining site, supported by a Tailored Assistance Employment Grant, was successful in helping 20 trainees to obtain jobs at the mine site.

"It is great to see that all 20 trainees recruited at the Daunia Coal Mine site are women, which is an outstanding result for the industry and local Indigenous communities," Mr Christensen said.

Trainees at the Hail Creek site will commence their traineeships this year, with local Indigenous communities assisting to identify prospective trainees.