30°
News

Mining industry wins court battle against Alpha Coal project

Luke Mortimer
| 9th Apr 2017 9:52 AM
The GVK-Hancock Alpha Coal Project, which would be developed south-west of Mackay, has been in the approval process for almost a decade.
The GVK-Hancock Alpha Coal Project, which would be developed south-west of Mackay, has been in the approval process for almost a decade. dayatrhw

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE mining industry has won a key court battle holding up the huge GVK-Hancock Alpha Coal Project south-west of Mackay, which would create thousands of jobs.

The proposed 32 metric tonnes per annum open-cut coal mine and railway project in the Galilee Basin - partly owned by billionaire Gina Rinehart - would cost about $6.9 billion to develop.

At least 4000 workers would be employed during construction with another 2000 needed for ongoing operations.

The project has been in the approval process for about nine years, going through the Land Court, the Supreme Court and the Queensland Court of Appeal.

Environmental group Coast and Country, led by Derec Davies, had taken High Court action, arguing the Environmental Planning Act needed to consider greenhouse emissions from burning coal, even if it happened in another country.

But the High Court ruled an appeal would not be heard.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane welcomed the decision and said Coast and Country, through the Environmental Defenders Office (EDO), had "repeatedly failed in their combined attempts to argue that a coal mine in Queensland would increase global emissions".

He described the argument as the equivalent to activists demanding Saudi Arabia should take responsibility for exhaust emissions from Australian cars running Saudi oil.

"This is just one in a long line of anti-coal activists' attempts to delay jobs and economic growth to Queensland, while pretending that a refusal to supply our coal will mean that countries like India will not simply source their coal from elsewhere," he said.

 

Queensland Resources Council (QRC) chief executive Ian Macfarlane welcomed the High Court&#39;s decision.
Queensland Resources Council (QRC) chief executive Ian Macfarlane welcomed the High Court's decision. Bev Lacey

"The GVK Hancock project formally entered the process for its project on September 18, 2008. The activists' tactics mean that the only jobs being created are for lawyers.

"It is a deceptive argument that stopping a single coal mine in central Queensland will influence the level of global emissions.

"We know that according to the International Energy Agency coal use continues to grow over the coming decades. Therefore we have to recognise that renewables alone will not be able to meet the world's appetite for energy and Queensland's higher quality black coal is well placed to meet a large share of that demand."

Mr Macfarlane believes the world would actually need coal, among other energy sources, to "measure up to agreements at COP21 in Paris, where nearly 200 countries committed to keeping global temperature increases below two degrees celcius".

"The rapid roll-out of High Efficiency, Low Emission (HELE) coal technologies to generate electricity, using higher quality coal found in Queensland, feature in several countries' commitments," he said.

"India has no intention of halting the use of coal to generate power but they are committed to using the HELE technologies, which perform best using the higher-quality coal found in Queensland. Given the energy security issues Australia is facing, we should implement HELE here, and we have said North Queensland would be the perfect place to build one."

Mr Macfarlane asserted activists "don't ever expect to be successful" with appeals and they're only interested in delaying projects from delivering "real construction and production jobs".

The EDO released a short statement following the court decision.

"EDO QLD, on behalf of our client conservation organisation Coast and Country, was in the High Court of Australia today (April 7) seeking special leave to take climate change arguments to our country's highest court," it reads.

"Unfortunately the application was unsuccessful. Thank you to all those who contributed: supporters, staff and barristers."

The Environmental Defenders Office has been contacted for additional comment.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  alpha coal project climate change coal coast and country editors picks edo environmental defenders office high court jobs mining queensland resources council

Just In

Joel Munns recovering after Blackwater stabbing

Joel Munns recovering after Blackwater stabbing

A Go Fund Me page has since been set up for Joel. He is currently needing help with his medical, recovery and rehabilitation costs.

Tourists strike gold with massive CQ gem find

STRIKING IT RICH: Linda Murton, co-owner of Rubyvale Grocer is excited by the recent find.

How Cyclone Debbie led couple to amazing discovery

Mining industry wins court battle against Alpha Coal project

The GVK-Hancock Alpha Coal Project, which would be developed south-west of Mackay, has been in the approval process for almost a decade.

Project would create thousands of jobs

'Unfair': CQ miner slammed as 100+ workers stood down unpaid

The new Cook Colliery longwall. Photo Contributed

Blackwater miners in limbo for two months

Local Partners

JOYCE VS SHORTEN: The Rockhampton flood levee debate

Rookwood Weir a higher priority for Turnbull government than major mitigation project

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

DISASTER TOUR: Acting PM to feel levee heat in Rocky today

Acting Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce

Will the Turnbull Government join Labor in backing flood levee?

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

GIG GUIDE: Even Debbie can't stop the music

ROCK OUT: Kyle Gallagher will play at the Glenmore Tavern on Friday night.

Don't let a cyclone put a dampener on your weekend

What's on the small screen this week

ANH Do picks up the paintbrush for season two of Anh's Brush With Fame and fly-on-the-wall series First Dates returns with more awkward moments.

10 of the most cringe-worthy celebrity endorsements

That time when Kendall Jenner ended oppression with a Pepsi.

Did Kendall Jenner just end oppression with a Pepsi? Nope

TV Insider: The Biggest Loser loses out

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton.

What went wrong for this reality show?

Rage hits 30 years old: The clips they had to ban

International band Garbage cleared out an hour in their schedule to program Rage last year.

Everyone remembers the Rage intro and outro

Every voice matters and inspires flood donations

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Every Voice Matters to promote the 2017 Lismore Business Flood Appeal.

Song straight to Lismore's hearts

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst.

Actress reveals why she hates shooting sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Affordable First Home or Great Investment

21 Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $349,000

Look at the price of this low set home in Norman Gardens! With fantastic street appeal, and a solid brick construction. Features include: 3 good sized bedrooms...

Luxury Home With Breathtaking Views

7 Haven Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 3 2 $695,000

Nestled in one of Rockhampton's exclusive estates, this luxurious home offers resort style living you've been looking for. Feel the serenity captivate as you pass...

Fantastic Gable/New Roof/ Front Deck and 2 Bay Shed - Only $269,000

160 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $269,000

What a brilliant Property to live in, or rent out. Priced to Sell! This fantastic gable offers the amazing character and charm of yesteryear, combined beautifully...

Centrally Located Investment Opportunity

11/104 Talford Street, Allenstown 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $149,000

Located in popular Allenstown this 2 bedroom, 3rd floor unit in the Talford Court apartment complex won't last long. Perfect investment opportunity or gateway into...

Stunning, Cool, Family Home With Shed -Ony $449,000!

13 Neish Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

You will absolutely love this vibrant, cool, comfortable, a/c, lowset brick family home, perfectly located in a quiet cul de sac street, in the heart of Norman...

Family Home, Rockyview, 5147m Lot (1 Acre Plus)

4 Kendall Court, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 6 $545,000

Located at 4 Kendall Court, Olive Estate, Rockyview is this 4 bedroom family home in a quiet cul-d-sac with plenty of room for the kids to run and play. Features...

Fantastic First Home or Investment!

10 Laver Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $259,000

This gorgeous weatherboard home is priced to sell with a recently painted exterior, new roof and gutters plus a modern kitchen and bathroom. There is a new deck...

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 10 $659,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

Supreme Luxury Living, at its Very Finest, in The Sanctuary Estate, Norman Gardens

5 Retreat Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 3 $723,000

Welcome to 5 Retreat Avenue, Norman Gardens - The Ultimate in Luxury Living - showcasing a Sensational Ultra-Modern, Architecturally Designed, and Executive Home...

Immaculate Well Maintained Family Home with Pool

17 Meilland Street, Parkhurst 4702

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This low maintenance 3 bedroom brick and colour bond home is immaculately presented to you in every way. The kitchen has been replaced in recent times along with...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!