Mining jobs bounce back at one of CQ's largest employers

Dannielle Weston went from bank teller to the face of Hasting Deering's apprenticeship program in 2016 after completing her four-year diesel fitting apprenticeship.
Michelle Gately
by

WHILE the economy may still be a far cry from the days of the mining boom, companies in the resources sector are seeing the economic position turn around.

Hastings Deering, which sells, rents and services mining and construction equipment, is looking to fill about 70 jobs in Mackay and Rockhampton.

They're one of Rockhampton's largest employers, with 458 staff locally.

The search for diesel fitters, boilermakers and auto electricians signals a boost in the comapny's workload, and in turn represents a positive improvement in the economic conditions of the overall industry.

Hastings Deering general manager of people and external affairs Vincent Cosgrove said the 70 Central Queensland vacancies came in addition to an intake of about 40 apprentices in January across the company's Northern Territory and Queensland operations.

Of those, about 28 positions will be based in Mackay and Rockhampton.

Mr Cosgrove said the company did take a long-term view when it came to their annual apprentice intakes, but this was one of the largest in recent years.

"We've see an uptick in the mining services sector, serving and parts for their equipment across Central Queensland,” he said.

In December, 70 fourth year apprentices across Rockhampton, Mackay and Emerald secured continued roles in the company.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

