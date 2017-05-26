26°
News

Mining skills shortage looms as jobs begin to rush in

Leighton Smith | 26th May 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 6:18 AM
BUSINESS BOOMING: Coaltrain CEO Karla McPhail says future is bright in the mining training sector at the moment.
BUSINESS BOOMING: Coaltrain CEO Karla McPhail says future is bright in the mining training sector at the moment. Chris Ison ROK250517ccoaltrain2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SKILLS shortage in the mining sector looms unless more people can be lured into training for key roles according to an industry expert.

Coal Train is a leading provider of training courses in Central Queensland for several industries, including mining, and its CEO Karla McPhail is ideally positioned to understand how the sector is travelling.

Ms McPhail, 48, who has run Coal Train out of Yeppoon for the past seven years, said there was lots of positive job-growth signs.

In recent times several major mines have ramped up production and a number of projects are in the pipeline for CQ.

Today, Queensland Resource Council CEO Ian Macfarlane is expected to speak about the "green shoots in the resources sector" at the Bowen Basin Mining Club in Mackay.

Earlier this week, the QRC said recent employment data showed a rise in jobs in the coal sector as well as increased exploration expenditure.

Just yesterday, a southern Bowen Basin coal mine began advertising for 10 diesel fitters in the Rockhampton region.

Ms McPhail said with "lots of positive movements in the (mining) industry, there's significant growth in training".

"We're training in a lot of refresher training work, a lot of training of people coming into the industry and supervisor training," she said.

"We have a big demand about workplace health and safety and also project management, which is middle management training. There's a lot of work in that space as well."

With Central Queensland anxiously awaiting the outcome of the Adani's Carmichael mine project, Ms McPhail said it would be a huge boost for CQ.

"We're very supportive and have been in the industry over 20 years and think it's vital to the economic platform of Central Queensland and we think we really need to see the Galilee (Basin) opened," she said.

"I don't think the coal sector is going to last forever, we're definitely looking at alternatives and renewables, but we're not ready to be there yet."

Ms McPhail said coal will be around for another 30 or 40 years, taking a supporting role as the country transitions with its energy consumption.

With the high demand for work in the mining industry in the meantime, she warned there was the possibility of a skills shortage in the future.

She said professions such as fitters, electricians, auto electricians, plumbers and other specialised areas, if unchecked, had the potential for a short fall in numbers.

"The State Government initiatives around upskilling and supporting training are excellent, the money they are investing and opportunities they are making available are outstanding," Ms McPhail said.

"People need to be educating themselves in what is available to them because the State Government are doing a really good program in financially supporting skills development.

"I will give them a lot of credit on what they are currently doing to try and upskill our workforce in the space of apprenticeships, traineeships, work placement and skills development but I don't think they are being fully accessed."

Ms McPhail is extremely enthusiastic about the future prospects for the region.

"I think our local governments are trying to do a really good job," she said.

"We've got one of the best regions in Queensland to support the tourism sector, the mining sector and rural sector.

"I think we should be really proud of it and we should be promoting it."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  coal train karla mcphail mining sector skill shortage training and employment

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

REVEALED: The huge new projects set to shape Rockhampton

REVEALED: The huge new projects set to shape Rockhampton

There are plenty of plans already which could form a City Deal, joint partnerships between council and the State and Federal Government.

Investor travels 1500km to bid at Rocky auction

McGrath Property Agents Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast Principal Todd Brandon.

Competitive bidding at in-house auction of deceased estate

Mining skills shortage looms as jobs begin to rush in

BUSINESS BOOMING: Coaltrain CEO Karla McPhail says future is bright in the mining training sector at the moment.

A skills shortage in the mining sector looms if more don't train

One scary man ladies don't want to date

HE'S made women fall in love with him, then he reveals his dark side

Local Partners

Winter is coming and homeless are connecting with help

Duncan, has been homeless for a year and a half was one of the many homeless or struggling people to visit the eighth annual Homeless Connect event.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

$2500 to support coast plan

CWA PRESENTATION: Mayor Bill Ludwig and Cr Nigel Hutton thank members of the Queensland Country Womenâ€™s Association Yeppoon Branch for their donation of $2,500 to the Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation project. From left Vice President Joan Vollmer, Secretary Mandy Thiess and Vice President Shirley Maguire.

QCWA thanked for their donation to council foreshore project

ACROSS THE REGION: Your weekend of events in CQ

STAGE: The Cathedral College presents Footloose at the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

Find out what's happening across CQ right here.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash a country treat

GREAT WEEKEND EVENT: Keith Jamieson at the Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash.

Country music festival to feature Jeff Brown

Gladstone's MasterChef hero blown away by support

CRANE driver Pete Morgan has been bowled over by the support he has received since making his TV debut on MasterChef.

Lyn's knock-out show gets her to next round on The Voice

ONWARDS AND UPWARDS: Lyn Bowtell is through to the battle rounds on The Voice.

'It was bitter sweet to win like that'

Is this the talent you get when you limit electronics?

Cassidy Kilburn in the Get the Beat International Dance Competition.

Cassidy, 11, preparing for national dance championships

MOVIE REVIEW: Lock, Stock and one magic sword

ACTION MAN: Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Kingfrom the streets, but he can still swing Excalibur... sort of

Dreamworld may supersize with 'Disneyland expansion'

Dreamworld could become a “more attractive and entertaining park”.

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000 calorie diet

Brian Shaw won his 4th World's Strongest Man title. Source: Twitter

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000-calorie diet

ABC2 slammed over football exhibition match coverage

Fans weren't too happy with ABC2's coverage of Wednesday night's game.

ABC2 slammed for coverage of soccer exhibition match

Great Gable Home On 822m2 In Wandal - Just Looking For Your Personal Touches!

30 Oakley Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $225,000

What a fantastic location - 822m2- right in the heart of the highly sought after suburb of Wandal and walking distance to the Wandal Shopping Centre as well as...

Superior Family Living/300m2 Under Roof/ Stunning Panoramic Views - $515,000

9 Skyline Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $515,000

Stop Looking- this is the ONE! 300m2 under roof and only 5 years young. Enjoy the stunning panoramic views, privacy and tranquility everyday.This superior lowset...

Affordable House and Land Package

18 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $319,000

This House and land package offers you the opportunity to have your very own affordable brand new 3 bedroom home. Construction has started with expected completion...

Affordable House and Land Package

14 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $329,000

This House and land package offers you the opportunity to have your very own affordable brand new 3 bedroom home. Construction has started with expected completion...

Central Location with a Pool &amp; Shed!

47 Tasman Crescent, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 3 $470,000

Fully functional family home with a pool, shed and plenty of yard space left for the kids to run and play! Backing onto natural bushland with close proximity to...

$10,000 Price Reduction - Pacific Gold!

11 Coleman Crescent, Pacific Heights 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This magnificent home offers modern family living in a prestigious neighbourhood. Sprawling over 3 levels and boasting stunning Ocean Views, high ceilings and an...

A Family Favourite!

22 Lilydale Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Located in the sought-after Hillside estate, you can really come home to value with this ideal family property. The home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac location...

Ideal Country Lifestyle At The Caves

80 Auton and Johnson Road, The Caves 4702

House 4 1 2 $345,000

Imagine living on the outskirts of Rocky, surrounded by nature and still only minutes to all amenities. Positioned on just over an acre of land, backing onto...

Affordable Living - Perfect 1st Home/Investment

222 Horton Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 $230,000

Low maintenance, affordable home is perfect for the 1st home buyer, downsizer or investor wanting to add their personal flair. Features include; -Modern kitchen...

Fantastic Gable Home with Freshly Painted Interior

23 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This 3 bedroom gable home would make an ideal first home or investment. You will love the gorgeous pine floors and freshly painted interior combined with lofty...

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Lost dough leaves sour taste after company collapse

Kathleen and John Mahoney from Sugar and Spice Bakery were stung after the collapse of Cantro Pty Ltd and are still owed money.

Supermarket operator collapse leaves sour taste for bakery

Investor travels 1500km to bid at Rocky auction

McGrath Property Agents Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast Principal Todd Brandon.

Competitive bidding at in-house auction of deceased estate

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!