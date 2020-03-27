Mining town fights to keep virus out of sight

AS THE coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the country, Mount Morgan resident Patricia Webster proudly watches her town fully embrace social distancing and good conduct in its shopping precinct.

With her trusty trolley in tow, Ms Webster walks the main street to fill her shopping list about three times a week.

Yesterday she discovered some stores remained open for their loyal patrons.

NewsXPress Mount Morgan now closes at 3.30pm, but it’s business as usual for the team during the weekends.

Further up on the hill through Morgan St, Mane Street Hair Studio asked clients to stay outside the premises until they were ready for their appointments.

Meanwhile, Mount Morgan Hot Bread Shop and Cafe has asked for only four customers at a time to be in the store so it could implement proper social distancing measures.

Afterwards, Ms Webster ventured around the corner to the town’s IGA supermarket on Dee St.

There she found no shortage of products after a shipment had arrived.

She purchased a range of items from fruit and vegetables (which had been delivered yesterday) to crackers and fresh deli products such as ham.

“There was no shortage of milk and dairy products, as with all the other supermarkets, at the time we were there, no toilet paper was in stock,” she said.

Ms Webster was comforted to see staff members taking precautions, wearing face masks and gloves while shoppers perused the aisles in an orderly manner.

“The town’s coped well with (the threat of coronavirus) and there have been no complaints,” she said.

This year, Ms Webster marks her 30th year living in Mount Morgan.