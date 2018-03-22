Mining town 'goodilocks', 9, raises $20k with chop

Bella's mum Bianca hopes that when Bella looks in the mirror what she sees staring back at her in the mirror is a little girl with a very big heart and the biggest and most beautiful smile.

THERE wasn't a dry eye in the room on Friday when nine-year-old Bella Whitehouse took part in the Worlds Greatest Shave.

After seeing a TV story about a girl around the same age with the same name battling cancer, the Blackwater student Bella's mum Bianca Whitehouse said this moved her daughter to act.

And it looks like the nine-year-old's original goal to raise $2000 has skyrocketed tenfold.

Nita Siggins Lifestyle Photography donated her time to get before and after shots of Bella.

"The other Bella (Harry) had brown curly hair like my Bella,” she said.

"We found out that Bella passed away 12 months ago.

"And Bella went to me, "this is why I want to shave my head mum”.

Bella donated her hair to the Leukaemia Foundation to make a wig

Reaching out, Bianca sent a letter from Bella's to Bella Harry's mum explaining why she wanted to shave her head .

In response, Bella Harry's mum had said her Bella would be looking down on her and would be so proud of what she has done.

After shaving her "beautiful brown curly hair”on Friday at her Blackwater North State School, Bianca beamed with pride when she spoke of her brave and selfless daughter.

"She was adamant she wanted to do it,” Bianca said.

"For her age, she is such an empathetic person.

"You get caught up in everything, in your day to day life, and Bella showed us that it really is just hair.

"We hope that when Bella looks in the mirror what she sees staring back at her in the mirror is a little girl with a very big heart and the biggest and most beautiful smile.

"We hope that all children remember that no matter the colour of our hair or eyes or whether we have freckles on our nose, what people will remember the most about us, is how happy we made them feel and how much we cared for them.”

Bianca said they are expecting it to be $20,000 once she deposited the final funds they raised from the shave on Friday.

Bella Whitehouse with her family.

"If we were going to do this, we were going to do it properly,” she said.

With some mornings having a 3:30am start to sell brekkie burgers at the mines, Bianca said both her and Bella's father, Clint, were so proud of the commitment Bella put towards this.

"We sold raffle tickets, did money boards, had cake stalls and a disco,” Bianca said.

"We have learnt that Bella is more than just a little girl with long and beautiful curly brown hair.

"She is kind, she is caring, she is determined and she is committed.”

Bella (middle) with Grandfather Tommy (left) and Dad Clint (right) who also both shaved their heads.

Shaving their head before Bella, Clint and grandfather Tommy decided to lose their locks in support of Bella's cause.

"The shave itself had a really good vibe,” Bianca said.

"It taught me such a great lesson. 'I'm healthy, it's just hair' she would say to me.”

Now sporting beautiful scarves and headbands, Bella already has plans to raise more funds next year.

The Whitehouse family are grateful for the Blackwater community's support.