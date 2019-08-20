Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Qantas Link flight..
Qantas Link flight.. Erle Levey
News

Mining towns benefit from Qantas investment

Caitlan Charles
by
20th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QANTAS is investing $10million into bigger discounts for regional airports, making it cheaper to fly to remote areas.

Moranbah and Blackall are among 16 towns across Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia expected to benefit from the investment.

Today the airline will announce Mount Isa, Cloncurry, Longreach, Barcaldine, Blackall, Karratha and Kalgoorlie will immediately benefit from discounted flights, with airports and local councils in those areas already on board.

Bigger discounts will now apply to fares booked during busy periods and at the last minute, so the maximum residents will pay will be about $400 per sector when booking return journeys.

Qantas is in consultation with airports and councils in Moranbah, Roma, Charle-ville, Broome, Port Hedland, Newman, Paraburdoo, Alice Springs and Yulara.

Qantas Domestic CEO Andrew David said the national carrier was responding to direct feedback from residents in regional Australia about accessing more affordable air travel.

"We have been out to visit regional communities to listen to their concerns and those raised through the Senate Inquiry into regional airfares, and we are responding," Mr David said.

"The existing discount program is proving to be extremely popular but some residents have told us that when they need to travel during peak travel periods or at the last minute, for things like funerals or urgent medical appointments, they end up booking our highest fare."

Book flights through the qantas.com/residentfares to take advantage of the resident offers.

More Stories

blackall flights moranbah our future mackay qantas
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Kidney Kar Rally raises thousands for which cause?

    premium_icon Kidney Kar Rally raises thousands for which cause?

    News Fund-raising event roars into Rocky's Great Western Hotel.

    Now we have Aldi, what about Costco?

    premium_icon Now we have Aldi, what about Costco?

    News Bulk products giant shares their plans for North Queensland

    Breaking: Two people embroiled in North Rocky car crash

    premium_icon Breaking: Two people embroiled in North Rocky car crash

    News Paramedics respond to incident on Yaamba Rd

    23,000 mine workers still to take part in safety resets

    premium_icon 23,000 mine workers still to take part in safety resets

    News Commitment to every worker to attend a reset by the end of August