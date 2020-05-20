Mining towns named state’s worst animal collision hot spots

MORANBAH and Middlemount are among Queensland's worst areas for animal road deaths.

New data from AAMI found Moranbah had the third highest animal collision rates in the state, followed by Middlemount in fourth position.

Across Australia, the top animal collision hot spots in each state and territory were Canberra, Dubbo, Heathcote, Roma, Baldivis, Port Augusta and Kingston.

Animal collisions are once again set to spike as winter sets in, with a 15 per cent jump between May and August, according to AAMI.

The high alert follows a horror bushfire season, with fears an increase in animal collisions will further impact vulnerable wildlife.

More stories:

Mackay's most congested roads as voted by you

Dramatic images show danger of crossing floodwater

Multimillion-dollar Mackay road contract awarded

NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service spokeswoman Kristie Newton said the summer bushfires had wiped out an estimated one billion native animals.

"As we head into winter, we may see increased activity particularly from nocturnal wildlife as they cross roads in search of food and water, which we saw after the drought, increasing the likelihood of them being hit," Ms Newton said.

The data found motorists were most likely to experience a major collision with a kangaroo (84 per cent), wallaby (5 per cent), wombat (2 per cent), deer (2 per cent) or bird (1 per cent).

The worst day of the week for animal crashes is Friday, followed by the weekend.

Moranbah and Middlemount are among Queensland’s worst areas for animal road deaths. Picture: Zizi Averill

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

AAMI's head of motor claims Anna Cartwright warned drivers to be on the lookout for wildlife.

"Now is the time for drivers to keep their eyes peeled for wildlife crossing roads, and be extra vigilant especially at dawn and dusk when visibility can be difficult, and nocturnal animals are more active," Ms Cartwright said.

Tips for sharing the road with animals

•If you notice roadkill, slow down and pay extra attention. It's an indicator of wildlife in the area.

•If you spot a kangaroo crossing the road, it's a sign that more roos will be following as they move in groups.

•If you see an animal on the road, slow down and brake, but avoid swerving so as not to endanger yourself and other drivers on the road. It's far less dangerous to keep driving and damage your car than swerve to avoid it and collide with another vehicle or tree.

•If you're involved in an animal collision, stop to check its welfare, but only if it is safe to do so. If the animal is alive and injured call WIRES or your local wildlife rescue service.

•If it's a dead kangaroo, check if it is a female and if there's a joey(s) in her pouch or around her. Pouches/flaps of wombats and echidnas should also be checked as well as the surrounding area, as young echidnas are often dislodged during a vehicle collision.

•Drive slowly and be extra vigilant when driving at dawn or dusk, as this is when animals are most active.

•Use your peripheral vision and be aware of your surroundings, especially when travelling through forest or grassland areas where animals are not clearly visible.