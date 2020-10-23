Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Minister defends MP’s ‘baby bonus’ slur

by Madura McCormack
23rd Oct 2020 11:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Transport Minister Mark Bailey has defended a high-profile Labor MP who made the extraordinary claim that Queensland's youth crime crisis was partly caused by parents who bred to pocket the federally-funded Baby Bonus.

Cairns MP Michael Healy told The Courier-Mail youth crime was the by-product of social issues caused by "the collapse of the traditional family unit" and the fact that "certain segments in the community were taking advantage of the Baby Bonus for the money".

 

 

Transport Minister Mark Bailey, who was campaigning in Townsville as Labor's "Cut Bus" rolled into the city, defended Mr Healy, saying his colleague was referring to "parental responsibility".

"I think Michael was just simply making a point that the parental responsibility is an important part of… an appropriate response to (youth crime)," he said.

"I think that's a reasonable thing to say."

Labor has also announced $1.7m in extra funding for Queensland's "care army", a network of volunteers set up to check in on senior citizens throughout the coronavirus crisis.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Minister defends MP's 'baby bonus' slur

More Stories

Show More
how to vote labor lnp politics queensland election 2020 voting voting booths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man admits to using glass pipe to smoke meth

        Premium Content Man admits to using glass pipe to smoke meth

        Crime Police found the drug utensil after executing a search warrant at an address in Rockhampton

        • 23rd Oct 2020 12:00 PM
        Vehicle crashes into tree at 2am

        Premium Content Vehicle crashes into tree at 2am

        Motoring Emergency services were called to the scene with a man taken to hospital

        Driver crashes vehicle into other parked vehicle

        Premium Content Driver crashes vehicle into other parked vehicle

        Motoring She was treated by paramedics and taken to Rockhampton Hospital

        Man allegedly wounded in Mount Morgan

        Premium Content Man allegedly wounded in Mount Morgan

        Crime A man is now in hospital and police are investigating