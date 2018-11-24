Minister denies bringing down JMK

Mick de Brenni minister for housing and public works at the public session in Rockhampton. Photo Madeline McDonald / Morning Bulletin

Mick de Brenni minister for housing and public works at the public session in Rockhampton. Photo Madeline McDonald / Morning Bulletin Madeline McDonald

A STATE Government Minister has been accused of being complicit in the collapse of CQ builder JM Kelly.

In a letter to the Speaker of the Queensland Parliament, JM Kelly director John Murphy accused Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni of causing JM Kelly to go into liquidation by excluding the company from tender opportunities worth $90m.

Mr de Brenni has denied the allegation, saying the State Government followed all legal requirements.

John Murphy in response to the recent allegations made about their business conduct in the wake of the liquidation of J M Kelly (Project Builders) Pty Ltd.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK010916ajmkelly

In April, JMK lodged a Right to Information and Privacy Application seeking information with respect to BAS's (Building and Asset Services) decisions to exclude the company from tendering for work.

Mr Murphy said a review of those documents showed on July 13, 2017 Mr de Brenni requested a brief in relation to what disciplinary actions were being taken by QBCC (Queensland Building and Construction Commission) against JMK.

On August 1, 2017, an email was also sent by Graham Atkins, Deputy Director-General Department of Housing and Public Works to Paul Black, acting general manager of BAS, stating as follows:

"We need to provide a brief to the Minister advising him of our position in relation to not engaging with contractors whom QBCC are unfit to undertake business,” Mr Atkins wrote.

"We need to also state that if they appeal we will still need to not engage them until they have (a) overturn of the QBCC's position.”

An angry JMK creditor Kerri Anne Mesner

In his letter to the Speaker, Mr Murphy said as a director he did not demonstrate economic incompetence, instead laying the blame firmly at Mr de Brenni's door.

"The actions of the QBCC and BAS under directions from Minister de Brenni in excluding JMK from any tender opportunities for almost $90m worth of work resulted in an Administrator being appointed to JMK on October 17,” he wrote.

"Minister de Brenni is complicit in the collapse of JMK and seeks to impugn my reputation to conceal his complicity.”

The insinuation by Minister de Brenni that JMK failed to meet the QBCC Minimum Financial Requirements (MFR) was at best misleading and at worst a deliberate attempt by the Minister to excuse the actions of BAS and his agency the QBCC, Mr Murphy wrote.

"At no time did JMK fail any MFR requests issued by QBCC,” Mr Murphy wrote.

JMK logo JMK

Mr de Brenni said he did not accept that JMK met QBCC MFR requirements.

"The Palaszczuk Government has created new laws to strengthen legislation around Security of Payment and excluded persons,” Mr de Brenni said.

"Labor is also starting the process to restore Minimum Financial Requirements after the LNP weakened them.

"The Government followed all legal requirements.

"Further, the Government expects that all contractors are paid all moneys they are owed.

"If any contractors have not been paid moneys they are owed, they should contact the QBCC."