Minister leaps to defence of under-fire Yeppoon businesswoman

Yeppoon businesswoman Karla McPhail has found herself under attack from Labor.

A FEDERAL Government Minister has leapt to the defence of a Yeppoon businesswoman who has found herself at the centre of a national political attack.

Minister for Northern Australia Matt Canavan yesterday issued a statement backing Karla Way-McPhail, who found herself the focus of an attack in parliament from Labor Senator Murray Watt.

Senator Watt called for Ms Way-McPhail's sacking from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) board, claiming in parliament that she had a potential conflict of interest due to her business interests in the mining and tourism sectors.

Labor has accused the government of refusing to disclose whether Ms Way-McPhail has disclosed conflicts of interest.

Senator for Queensland, Murray Watt. Allan Reinikka ROK160816awatt1

The NAIF board oversees a $5b public purse for infrastructure development funds for the north, which incorporates Central Queensland.

Labor succeeded in getting a senate inquiry passed for a committee to look into the situation.

Senator Canavan was tied up with a busy parliamentary schedule when the report broke on Wednesday.

Yesterday, he accused Senator Watt of insulting people who had experience in the mining sector.

"Once again we see the Labor Party dancing to the tune of the Greens,” Senator Canavan said.

Minister for North Australia Matt Canavan. Luke Mortimer

"He is calling to sack Ms Way-McPhail from a government board just because she is involved in the mining sector.

"This is an insult to the thousands of hard-working Queenslanders working and doing business in mining. It just shows the contempt that Labor treat mining with.

"The LNP backs the coal industry. I think successful experience in mining is an attribute not a disqualification.

"Like any board, the NAIF has detailed conflict of interest policies in place. They have had a published policy on their website since December last year.”

Senator Canavan said Ms Karla Way-McPhail was "a successful businesswoman, and a previous Telstra businesswoman of the year”.

"Murray Watt is a fly-in, fly-out Senator who chose to put his office on the Gold Coast rather than in Central Queensland,” Senator Canavan said.

On Wednesday, the CEO of NAIF, Laurie Walker, said she had 100% confidence all board members, including Ms Way-McPhail, knew their responsibilities surrounding declarations of interest and had complied with these.