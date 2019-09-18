Menu
Knife crime
Man arrested over knife attack on volunteer firey in Bundy

Carolyn Booth
18th Sep 2019 12:18 PM | Updated: 1:25 PM
A VOLUNTEER firefighter has been allegedly slashed with a knife in the doorway of a Bundaberg hotel.

Police will allege the 44-year-old man opened his hotel door to another guest of the Takalvan St hotel about 10pm last night when he was confronted.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a 31-year-man man is accused of slashing the man's hand and chin before damaging a number of other doors at the hotel with a knife.

A Queensland Rural Fire Services spokesman confirmed the alleged victim was a volunteer firefighter from Western Australia who had been staying in Bundaberg as part of strike team helping to fight fires across the region.

The strike team left Bundaberg today as scheduled.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford also spoke about the allegations as he addressed state parliament this morning.

"Overnight I was advised that a volunteer firefighter from Western Australia, who came to help fight fires in the Bundaberg region, was (allegedly) viciously assaulted by a member of the public," he said.

"I will be contacting the Western Australia Minister to offer our support."

This morning 31-year-old Craig Francis George YewYeh appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with one count each of acts intended to maim/disfigure/disable, obstruct police, assault police, enter dwelling and commit indictable offence and wilful damage of police property, as well as five counts of wilful damage.

YewYeh was remanded in custody to front court again tomorrow.

Bundaberg News Mail

