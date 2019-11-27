Menu
Subscribe
Minister vows to new laws over mining deaths

Domanii Cameron
Domanii Cameron
27th Nov 2019
MINES Minister Anthony Lynham has committed to introducing industrial manslaughter laws to the resources sector in the wake of another fatality. 

"This continued loss of life in our mining industry is simply unacceptable," he told Parliament this morning.

The Courier-Mail today revealed a draft Bill has proposed a maximum jail sentence of 20 years for mining bosses if they're found responsible for the death of an employee.

"Queensland already has the toughest mine safety and health laws in the world," Dr Lynham said. 

"But when it comes to protecting life and limb, there's no end point.

"That is why I will bring legislation into this House next year that will create the offence of industrial manslaughter."

Ipswich man Brad Duxbury was fatally injured at the Carborough Downs Mine in the Bowen Basin on Monday night - the seventh death in 18 months. 

