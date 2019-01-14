No action while CCC investigates, ratepayers told

A GROUP of aggrieved ratepayers, which has called on the Local Government Minister to sack Logan City Council, has been told no further action will be taken until after a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

The letter to aggrieved ratepayers who asked Minister Stirling Hinchliffe to sack Logan City Council.

Minister Stirling Hinchliffe's chief of staff Louise Foley wrote to the Logan Ratepayers Association on December 20, addressing requests to dismiss the council and on the dismissal of former CEO Sharon Kelsey.

"It is considered appropriate that the Crime and Corruption Commission's investigation relating to councillor Luke Smith and the council run its course before any further action is contemplated," the letter said.

"I also understand the frustration you feel in relation to the ongoing Queensland Industrial Relations Commission matter involving the council and Ms Sharon Kelsey.

" … The Minister is unable to investigate the actions of the QIRC in relation to this matter … QIRC is part of the judiciary and not subject to any direction or oversight by a minister."

Ms Kelsey's QIRC hearing resumes in February.

The association will meet next month and hopes Woodridge MP Cameron Dick and Springwood MP Mick de Brenni will be guests to explain the government's position on infrastructure development for Logan and public consultation when development occurs in residential areas.

Association president Rod Shaw said councillors Phil Pidgeon and Russell Lutton were also invited to speak on "out of sequence" development.