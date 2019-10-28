Minni Vinnies students are all heart

SACRED Heart Catholic Primary School students have gone above and beyond to raise money for St Vincent de Paul Association through their Mini Vinnies initiative, a cause they have been working with since 2008.

More than 100 students from Years 3-6 at Sacred Heart and their families, put their boots on for a three-hour continuous touch football game last Friday night to boost the ability for St Vincent de Paul to help people in need at Christmas time.

Teacher Angela Acharya said eight teams of either 13 or 14 players battled each other over nine 20 minute games.

“It was a wonderful event with the children displaying great skill, determination, endurance and sportsmanship,” Ms Acharya said.

“Well done to Mrs Snary’s team who, from all reports, went through the night undefeated.

“Many thanks to the Sacred Heart staff, our local St Vincent de Paul members, Capricorn Touch Football Association and our sponsors Jacques Coastal meats, Micks Meats Cedar Park, Woolworths Central and Capricorn Coast Stingrays for their support of this fundraiser.”

Student and Mini Vinnies member for more than two years, Mikuni Park, said she loved helping people who did not have homes, a normal bed and luxury items like a television.

“I really like helping St Vincent de Paul because it means I can help other people who need assistance,” she said.

Morgan Bridgeman, who has been a Mini Vinnies member since grade 4, wants to make the world a better place.

“Helping others and doing things that make a big difference in the local community are important to me,” Morgan said.

Neassa O’Reilley loves all the fundraising and community connection events and in her role as past vice-president and co-ordinator of Mini Vinnies, she has learned a lot.

“I have been a member of the group for the past four years and I really enjoy it,” she said. “I am really motivated to help others who are in need. Our events are a lot of fun and we get to help others.”

Ms Acharya said the Mini Vinnies initiative empowered primary school students to become advocates within their school and community by putting their values into action.

“They meet regularly at school to learn about social justice issues, develop leadership skills and engage with the wider St Vincent de Paul Society,” she said.

“The Mini Vinnies model of ‘See, Think, Do’ is a great way to get young people thinking and talking about their spirituality and to connect their faith with issues affecting their community through volunteering, advocacy and fundraising.

“Not only do the students in Mini Vinnies benefit from the experience but also the school and wider community.”

The school has 25-50 students as members of the Mini Vinnies initiative each year with some participating for up to five continuous years.

The group fundraises and connects with their community through a variety of events including Caritas, Wrap and Coin Winter Appeal, Christmas appeal, senior’s morning tea and Carols at Capricorn Adventist Retirement Village.

They connect with other Catholic Diocese schools at Mini Vinnies retreat days.