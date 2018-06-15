Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, FILE PHOTO
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, FILE PHOTO Bev Lacey
Breaking

Minor crash near Tieri last night

vanessa jarrett
by
15th Jun 2018 9:21 AM

A TWO vehicle crash occurred last night in Tieri.

Emergency services were called to the scene of Crinum road, Belcong, at 6.20pm.

A female patient transported to Emerald hospital for observation.

emerald hospital tieri two vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Jimeoin lands a king salmon in the Rocky CBD

    premium_icon Jimeoin lands a king salmon in the Rocky CBD

    News Seriously good day's fishing for comedian and crew on Fitzroy charter

    Fire destroys landmark Queensland pub

    Fire destroys landmark Queensland pub

    News The hotel had been closed for several months

    LNP's bold plan to reduce CQ power bills by $300

    LNP's bold plan to reduce CQ power bills by $300

    Politics Driving down electricity prices by bringing in competition for Ergon

    Local Partners