Minor crash near Tieri last night
A TWO vehicle crash occurred last night in Tieri.
Emergency services were called to the scene of Crinum road, Belcong, at 6.20pm.
A female patient transported to Emerald hospital for observation.
A TWO vehicle crash occurred last night in Tieri.
Emergency services were called to the scene of Crinum road, Belcong, at 6.20pm.
A female patient transported to Emerald hospital for observation.
News Seriously good day's fishing for comedian and crew on Fitzroy charter
Politics Driving down electricity prices by bringing in competition for Ergon