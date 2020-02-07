Menu
Dawson River
Minor flood warning issued for parts of CQ

Steph Allen
7th Feb 2020 3:46 PM
THE Bureau of Meteorology issued a minor flood warning on Friday morning for catchments affected by the Dawson River.

After isolated falls of 60-150mm over the upper and middle Dawson Rivers overnight Wednesday and into Thursday, river levels had risen to minor flood levels at Taroom.

BoM predicted that further showers and storms would also be possible over the catchment during the next few days.

Rising levels were occurring in the upper Dawson River downstream to Taroom, with Taroom at 4.47m and rising as of Friday morning.

River levels were expected to peak around 4.5m during Friday afternoon – classed as a minor flood level.

Downstream from Theodore, rises were occurring after heavy rainfall in the Lonesome Creek area on Wednesday night.

The Nogoa River at Craigmore Alert was steadily rising at 8.15am Friday, measuring at 5.086m and pushing into Fairbairn Dam which was at 14.5 per cent capacity on Friday morning.

The next warning will be issued on Saturday morning 10am.

