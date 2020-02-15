Menu
The Dawson River at Theodore.
Minor flood warning issued for the Dawson River

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
15th Feb 2020 2:15 PM
Minor flooding is continuing along the Dawson River today following very heavy falls in the Fitzroy catchment over the past week.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued its latest flood warning for catchments affected by the Dawson River this afternoon.

Minor flooding is occurring along the Dawson River to Theodore.

The Dawson River at Taroom peaked at 5.51m around 5pm yesterday and is currently at 4.65m and falling. The Dawson River at Taroom is expected to fall below the minor flood level (4.5m) this afternoon.

The Dawson River at Theodore is currently at 7.6m (below the minor flood level) and steady. The Dawson River at Theodore is expected to remain below the minor flood level (8m) during the weekend. Renewed rises are possible early next week as upstream floodwaters arrive.

Minor flooding is also occurring along the Dawson River downstream of Theodore.

The Dawson River at Moura is currently at 6.6m (above the minor flood level) and rising. The Dawson River at Moura is likely to peak near 6.9m this afternoon.

River level data is not available for Baralaba (manual station). Based on river level data from the nearby Baralaba automatic station, the river level is currently around 6.5m (above the minor flood level) and steady. Renewed river rises are expected on the Dawson River at Baralaba as upstream floodwaters arrive. River levels are likely to peak near 6.8m tomorrow.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible over the catchment this weekend.

Remember: If it’s flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts

The next warning will be issued by 2pm tomorrow.

bureau of meterology dawson river flood warning
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

