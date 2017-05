TWO PEOPLE were transported to hospital as a precaution following a two-vehicle crash at Yeppoon on Saturday.

PRECAUTION: Two patients were taken to Rockhampton Hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Yeppoon. Tony Martin

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said QFES was called at 9.34am to the corner of Millroy Dr and Yeppoon Rd, Barmaryee.

She said no one was trapped and QFES attended to ensure the scene was safe and remove debris from the road.