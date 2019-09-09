Minor premiers prevail in hard-fought semi

FOOTBALL: Minor premiers Capricorn Coast have booked their place in the CQ Premier League grand final with a 3-1 win over Bluebirds United.

Victorious player/coach Dylan Kussrow was pleased with the work ethic of his players in the semi-final win at home on Saturday night.

"It was a pretty challenging game. It was end to end for the full 90,” he said.

"Our boys were really up for it. There was a patch there in the last 20 minutes of the first half where we really put our foot down which was pleasing.

"We've had a number of games where we've played well in patches but not for the full time. Last night we got closer. It was not a full 90 but we definitely improved on our previous game.”

Bluebirds played the best part of the game a man down after one of their players was sent off early but they scored first from a free kick midway through the first half.

Nathan Norris got Cap Coast back on even terms when he slotted a goal just before half-time.

Kussrow said the message to his players in the sheds was just to keep working hard.

"Finals football is always difficult and you need to stay in it the whole time,” he said.

FINALS BOUND: Capricorn Coast's Sam Bandiera tries to break away from the Bluebirds United defence. Jann Houley

"I was pretty pleased with the effort which got us there in the end.”

Cap Coast's Jarod Moran got his team in front five minutes into the second half and Kussrow completed the scoring in the 83rd minute.

Kussrow said it was a solid team performance against a determined Bluebirds outfit.

"Our whole squad was pretty good. From defence through to attack, every player played their part,” he said.

"We were pretty disappointed with how last week's game panned out so we were happy to turn our form around and get the win.”

Cap Coast will meet Frenchville in the season decider, the team that beat them 3-1 in the last weekend's semi.

"It will be another frantic 90 minutes, I'm sure,” Kussrow said of the grand final.

"Frenchville have a good attack and they like to get the ball forward quickly, which is something we've got to look out for.

"If we play as well as we can we're in with a shot.”