READY REPLACEMENT: The experienced Jonathon Tavinor will slot into hooker for Yeppoon in the absence of Dean Blackman.
Rugby League

Minor premiers Yeppoon suffer another injury blow

Pam McKay
by
17th Aug 2019 10:30 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Shaun Goode is confident Yeppoon can bounce back from their dramatic defeat at the hands of Norths in the first week of finals football.

The minor premiers will tackle reigning champions Rockhampton Brothers in tonight's semi-final at Browne Park, determined to advance to the August 24 decider.

But they will have to do it without another of their key players.

Fullback Tully Wehmeier strained his hamstring in the first minute of last week's game and will not take the field today.

His injury came just days after hooker Dean Blackman, undoubtedly the form player of the competition, broke his leg at work.

Hooker Dean Blackman broke his leg two weeks ago.
Brady McKenna will wear the No.1 today while Jonathon Tavinor will wear the No.9.

Goode said last week's 36-22 loss was a "good wake-up call” for his team, that went through the regular season undefeated.

"It was one of those games where nothing went right for us,” he said.

"We've just got to reset and hopefully get the job done this weekend.

"We'll approach Brothers the way we do any other team. We will be concentrating on what we do well rather than what they do.

Brady McKenna will play fullback for Yeppoon in today's semi-final against Rockhampton Brothers.
"I've never been a fan of doing too much homework (on the opposition). We just play 13 on 13 - you do your job and then it's easy.”

Goode said every one of his players would need to do their job against a Brothers side that were mobile around the middle and played an expansive style of footy.

"I'm very confident we can bounce back,” he said.

"We don't train all year to turn up now and start jogging.

"We're ready to go, the boys are primed.”

ROCKHAMPTON RUGBY LEAGUE SEMIS

Games today at Browne Park, Rockhampton

  • 2pm Saturday: U20, Norths v Emu Park
  • 3.30pm Saturday: Reserve grade, Yeppoon v Rockhampton Brothers
  • 5pm Saturday: Women, Yeppoon v Emu Park
  • 6.30pm Saturday: A-grade, Yeppoon v Rockhampton Brothers
    • 17th Aug 2019 11:30 AM