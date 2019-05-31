Minto relishing role with Yeppoon Seagals

REWARDING ROLE: Paul Minto is loving his coaching role with the Yeppoon Seagals, saying it's been a breath of fresh air.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Paul Minto says coaching the Yeppoon Seagals has made him fall in love with the game again.

"I've spent a fair bit of time in rugby league and this is like a breath of fresh air,” he said after his team registered its fifth win of the season.

"I was getting a bit stale but just to see the girls improve week in, week out makes me want to keep turning up and look forward to every game and look forward to every training session.

"I love it. I reckon it will give me a bit more longevity.”

Minto said after having some involvement with the team last year he was keen to take the reins in season 2019.

The Seagals have made a strong start. They are sitting second on the ladder, having lost just one game to Rockhampton Brothers.

"A lot of the girls - about 15 of them - have only played one year of football,” Minto said.

"Last year was really foundational for them.

"To come from where they were last year, I think they were about fifth, to where they are now is a result of all their hard work.

"They really want to learn; because they're so fresh to the game, they don't think they know everything.

"They're very committed and the culture they have built is fantastic.”

Minto said the women's competition was going from strength to strength.

"The good thing about this competition is you've got to turn up every week to win the games,” he said.

"The skill level of the women is amazing and the contact and the willingness to put their bodies on the line is just fantastic.

"If people don't think the women's competition is going to stay around they'd better think again because it's just going from strength to strength.”