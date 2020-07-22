MINTO’S TIPS: Who Scott likes in Round 11 of the NRL

CQ product Harry Grant has been starring at the Wests Tigers and is currently sitting on top of the Dally M leaderboard. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: The rise and rise of Harry Grant has been one of the highlights of the 2020 NRL season, according to Scott Minto.

A 53-game NRL veteran, Minto said it was great to watch the Yeppoon Seagulls junior thriving at the Wests Tigers.

Grant now sits atop the Dally M leaderboard, one point clear of Melbourne Storm legend Cameron Smith and Parramatta Eels skipper Clint Gutherson.

The 22-year-old, who made the switch from Melbourne to the Tigers on a historic loan deal, has made the No.9 jersey his own at his newly adopted club.

He put in another dynamic performance in the Tigers 48-point drubbing of Minto’s former club, the Brisbane Broncos, on Friday night.

The Wests Tigers’ Harry Grant goes in for a try against the Brisbane Broncos at Leichhardt Oval. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

“Harry’s defying the odds to keep putting in consistently good performances each week. Well done H, we are all proud of you,” Minto said.

“We are halfway through the season now and we are starting to get the feel of who’s who in the zoo.

“The Panthers top the table for the first time since they won the premiership all those years ago.

“The Warriors are certainly not hot. The margin between performances to date has been like the Grand Canyon. No wonder coaches lose their hair often. Good luck to whoever steps into that role next.”

Minto’s Round 11 preview, tips

Eels v Tigers: The Eels will be out to bounce back this week after playing under par on the weekend. The inclusion of Mitchell Moses is huge for the Eels. The Tigers are coming off a big win against Brisbane so this match-up brings many variables. I think Moses back combining with Brown will click Parra into overdrive. Eels by 8.

Cowboys v Sea Eagles: The Cows will be looking to impress stand-in coach Josh Hannay. Manly beat the Eels last week so they won’t be short of confidence. Manly look too good here. Daly Cherry-Evans is playing well and you can see they are starting to believe they can win without Turbo (Tom Trbojevic) in the side. Sea Eagles by 6.

Cameron Smith and the Melbourne Storm are flying high. Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Broncos v Storm: My beloved Broncos need to bring the spirit this week. Anthony Seibold has rung in some changes so let’s hope they can bring something fresh to the table. Melbourne on the other hand are flying high. Cameron Munster is back and Cameron Smith is on song. They love playing at Suncorp also. I see a bloodbath here. Melbourne by 24.

Warriors v Roosters: The Warriors inconsistencies have plagued their season. One week they are up, the other they are down. Their senior players have been good in recent weeks but the gap between experience and youth is very evident. The Roosters won’t lose back to back. Luke Keary is the best player in the comp at the moment and James Tedesco is right beside him. I’m expecting another shellacking. Roosters by 30.

Sharks v Dragons: The Sharks recent game was strong, however against good sides they are iffy. The Dragons are starting to build to something and I think key players are starting to get what it means to be the go-to men. Matthew Dufty is ripping it up at the back and their forwards are finally starting to get the job done. I’m going for a Red V victory in this one. Dragons by 2.

Raiders Josh Papalii and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad celebrate after their team’s gutsy win over the Roosters in Round 10. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Rabbitohs v Raiders: The match of the round. They were given no hope last week but the Raiders stood tall against the Roosters. Josh Papalii has to be one of the premier front rowers in the world. His late feet and strong carries have made him into a weapon for the Green Machine. Ricky Stuart’s men may just be starting to warm to something down in the ACT. I’m backing the Rabbitohs though to upset the Raiders. Rabbitohs by 2.

Knights v Bulldogs: The Knights are ahead of the Dogs in my books. Mitchell Pearce and Kalyn Ponga are humming and the forwards led by the Saifiti brothers and David Klemmer are hitting hard. I can’t see the Dogs getting on top. Knights by 10.

Titans v Panthers: The Panthers are not on top of the ladder by chance. Ivan Cleary and his men are setting a new standard for the rest of the comp. Nathan Cleary is killing it and will surely be a favorite for the Dally M at year’s end. James Fisher-Harris is going really well and Viliame Kikau is an absolute beast. Look for the third hiding of this round in this game. Panthers by 18.

