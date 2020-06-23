MINTO’S TIPS: Who Scott likes in Round 7 of the NRL

TRY TIME: Josh Morris of the Roosters celebrates after setting up Daniel Tupou to score for the Roosters in their win overthe Parramatta Eels last weekend. Picture: Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

RUGBY LEAGUE: “How does anyone stop the Roosters?”

That is the question Scott Minto is asking after the Tricolours scored another impressive win in Round 6 of the NRL.

The defending champions inflicted the first defeat of the season on the highly fancied Parramatta Eels.

Minto said it was all about the Roosters after their 24-10 win at Bankwest Stadium on Saturday night.

“It’s hard to look past them,” he said.

“With firepower all over the park and relentless defence who can stop them? Although Mika Sivo tried by steamrolling James Tedesco, the bayside juggernaut continued on with a strong win over the Eels.”

Minto, a 53-game NRL veteran, said another shining light from the weekend was the Panthers.

“I’m now convinced they can be a force, having stood toe-to-toe with the Storm and coming over the top,” he said.

“The Tigers won comfortably and our very own St Brendan’s product Harry Grant grabbed three Dally M points for good measure.

Yeppoon’s Harry Grant continues to impress for the Wests Tigers. Picture: AAP Image/Brendon Thorne

“The top sides are starting to flex their muscles and top eight positions are starting to take shape.”

What Minto didn’t like was the performance of the Brisbane Broncos, the North Queensland Cowboys and the Gold Coast Titans.

“What’s not hot? It’s hard to admit it, but all of the Queensland teams,” he said.

“The Broncos are clunky, the Cowboys are MIA and the Titans, well, they haven’t changed much, which is not good.

“Let’s hope things can improve from here out for the sakes of state pride.”

Round 7 preview

Penrith v Rabbitohs: Both teams have found some form and this will be decided in the halves. I like the looks of the Rabbits and their partnership of Walker and Reynolds. This will only get better as they play more games together. Rabbits by 6.

The Panthers muscle up in defend in their win over the Melbourne Storm in Round 6. Picture: AAP Image/Craig Golding

Storm v Warriors: The Storm will be looking to make amends for a lacklustre performance at the weekend. As they say, the Storm rarely lose twice in a row. The Warriors look tardy and there’s night and day between teams in the opening rounds. Look for a big one from Melbourne. Storm by 24.

Roosters v Dragons: Another lopsided one here. As far as results go, this should be a foregone conclusion. I liked the fight in St George last game but that was against weak opposition. Roosters by 20.

Cowboys v Knights: The Cowboys need to find that old fight again with recent performances nothing short of horrendous. They’re up against the Knights who would be brimming with confidence. I can’t see a change in fortunes though for the Townsville boys. Knights by 12.

Brisbane v Titans: Let’s hope Brisbane can restore some pride for all Queensland supporters when they take on the Titans. The Titans will fancy their chances, however I can’t see them overcoming Brisbane in this one. Brisbane by 10.

Eels v Raiders: The Eels will be happy with their outing last weekend against the Roosters. This is sure to ignite the fires and get them home in this one. Eels by 4.

Sea Eagles v Sharks: I like the Sharks to beat Manly, who are light on troops and are sure to miss Tommy Trbojevic. Sharks by 6.

Bulldogs v West Tigers. The bottom of the table Bulldogs are fighting each game with no luck but I’m tipping the Tigers in the final clash of the round. Tigers by 2.