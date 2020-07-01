MINTO’S TIPS: Who Scott likes in Round 8 of the NRL

Luke Brooks and his Wests Tigers teammates are playing with plenty of confidence. Picture: Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Luke Brooks and his Wests Tigers teammates are playing with plenty of confidence. Picture: Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Wests Tigers are clicking well and playing with plenty of confidence, according to Scott Minto.

The 53-game NRL veteran is impressed with what he’s seeing from the boys from Sydney’s inner west.

They moved into sixth place on the ladder with their 34-6 win over the Bulldogs last weekend and host the second-placed Penrith Panthers on Saturday.

Minto said the combination being forged in the Tigers’ spine was the highlight of Round 7.

“Harry Grant has settled well alongside Josh Reynolds and Luke Brooks and newcomer Adam Doueihi has been a revelation for the side,” he said.

“Round 7 tossed up a few surprises with some of top teams conceding to lesser sides to throw the competition wide open.

“The Eels and Raiders played out a classic, Manly were soundly beaten by a rejuvenated Sharks outfit and the Titans beat the Broncos which relegated the Red Hill side to the doldrums.

“I hate to say it, but Brisbane’s attack and defence resemble Queensland Cup sides.

“No cohesion in every facet would have coaching staff racing around the clock to find a solution. Let’s hope Seibs (coach Anthony Seibold) can right the ship over the coming weeks.”

Scott Minto is expecting a big performance from Ash Taylor from the Gold Coast Titans when they take on the Sharks this weekend. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Round 8 preview

Storm v Roosters: This will give us a real gauge as to where the Storm truly are at. With both sides winning in Round 7 confidence won’t be an issue so let the better team win on the day. Roosters by 6.

Raiders v Dragons: The Raiders will be looking for redemption after a narrow loss to Parramatta. With a near full-strength side leading into Friday night they will be confident of getting the job done against the Dragons. Raiders by 10.

Parramatta v Cowboys: North Queensland sprung an upset on Newcastle last weekend and I’m confident they can upstage the high-flying Eels with youth proving the difference. I’m backing them to continue it into this one. Cowboys by 4.

Titans v Sharks: Both sides won well last week so this one could go either way. Whoever turns up will get the win. Look to Ash Taylor to take this game head on. His battle with Shaun Johnson will be a great spectacle. Titans by 6.

Broncos v Warriors: After copping a hiding last week the Warriors are doing it tough and need some much-needed points to help ease the burden of being away from home. On the other hand, Brisbane could do with a boost as well. I think Brisbane are due a change in fortune. Broncos by 12.

Tigers v Panthers: This one at Bankwest Stadium should be a close one with both sides playing well in recent weeks. As good as the Tigers are going, I think the Panthers are going a little bit better at this stage. Panthers by 6.

Manly v Knights: I like the look of the Knights to bounce back as the Sea Eagles still have key personnel out. Knights by 10.

Bulldogs v Rabbitohs: I fancy the Rabbitohs to continue Dean Pay’s players woes, doubling down on them to win this one easily. Rabbitohs by 20.