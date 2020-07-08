MINTO’S TIPS: Who Scott likes in Round 9 of the NRL

POWERHOUSE: Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo of the Eels makes a break in the Round 8 clash with the North Queensland Cowboys last weekend. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: The try-scoring ability of Parramatta’s Maika Sivo was a highlight of Round 8 NRL action for Scott Minto.

“What a weapon he is on that left edge,” Minto said of the powerful Fijian winger, who ran in four tries in his team’s 38-point win over the North Queensland Cowboys.

“The Eels keep their train rolling down the semi-final express lane with their pasting of the Cowboys.”

Minto, a 53-game NRL veteran, said Round 8 also left pundits begging the question: What has become of the Brisbane Broncos?

“Everyone tipped them to bounce back against a depleted Warriors side, however the hole became that little bit bigger to climb out of after full time,” he said.

“We said it last week but if they don’t get the win against the Bulldogs (on Saturday), heads will surely be on the chopping block.”

Minto’s Round 9 preview and tips

Cowboys v Roosters: The Cowboys will be pushing to get a result against the Roosters after the latter’s loss against the Storm last week. The inconsistency in the North Queensland side’s season hasn’t given me much hope here. Roosters by 18.

Titans v Warriors: I like the way the Warriors fought last week to the death. With nothing to lose each week this can sometimes spark you into action with no pressure coming with it. Look to Blake Green to get them home here. Warriors by 4.

The Warriors Blake Green. Picture: Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Rabbitohs v Tigers: The Tigers are really making teams earn the win. I like the combinations forming for the Tigers and their unheralded forwards feeding off their new-look spine. Tigers by 6.

Sharks v Panthers: Following on from last week’s thrashing of the Titans, the Sharks will be keen to go back-to-back. They face a red-hot Penrith outfit though playing strong right throughout the 2020 season. I like what Penrith are doing and they have shown they can mix it with the best, while the Sharks are up and down. Penrith by 10.

Broncos v Canterbury: The Broncos desperately need a result. Corey Oates’ second game in the second row should give him some more confidence there and let’s hope the more experienced players can come out of the shadows this week to spark a positive result. Broncos by 4.

Storm v Canberra: I liked the effort their forwards made last week to nullify the Roosters pack and their support out wide was nothing short of brilliant. If they bring the same energy this week, I think they’ll repeat the dose. Storm by 8.

Knights v Eels: There is no team going better than the Eels at the moment. Going on recent form all pundits will be in the corner of the Sydneysiders. I am predicting a big scoreline as the Parramatta side continue to take stock of all who come their way. They entertain and it will be no different this weekend. Eels by 16.

Dragons v Sea Eagles: The lowly Dragons will be trying to build on their recent few performances where they more than held their own against good competition. The Sea Eagles are wounded and are still vulnerable. I think this will be the closest game of the round. Dragons by 2.