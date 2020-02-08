Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Black Opaque leads the field home in racebook order at Bendigo.
Black Opaque leads the field home in racebook order at Bendigo.
eXtra

Miracle 40,320-1 chance lobs in greyhound race

by Andrew Copley
8th Feb 2020 3:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS a finish for the system punters or the numerically inclined on Thursday.

Incredibly, the eight greyhounds in race five at Bendigo finished in racebook order - from the red dog first past the post through to the pink dog coming in last.

It wasn't until the dying moments, on the back of some late jostling, that the greyhounds positioned themselves perfectly in order from numbers 1 to 8.

"The odds of this happening are very rare. In fact, the mathematical chances are 40,320-1," greyhound historian Allan Hawkswell said.

Bryan Carman, part-owner of the winner Black Opaque, said he didn't realise straight away what had occurred.

"As they crossed the finish line I was just rapt that my greyhound had won, especially as I had $20 on her," Carman said.

"But before long it was all over Facebook."

Black Opaque's victory was also a win for the Go The Red Dog campaign, with Greyhound Racing Victoria donate $250 to the Victorian Bushfire Appeal every time a greyhound wearing the red No.1 rug wins a race in Victoria until the end of February.

allan hawkswell bendigo greyhounds bryan carman go the red dog greyhound racing victoria victorian bushfire appeal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police give details on vehicles recently stolen around CQ

        premium_icon Police give details on vehicles recently stolen around CQ

        News Police are appealing for public assistance to track down three recently stole vehicles.

        UPDATE: Rockhampton smashed by storm, warning updated

        premium_icon UPDATE: Rockhampton smashed by storm, warning updated

        News The severe thunderstorm warning area has increased significantly.

        Mayor’s Desk: ADF needs to lift firefighting game at SWBTA

        premium_icon Mayor’s Desk: ADF needs to lift firefighting game at SWBTA

        News Ludwig says ADF response to SWBTA fire management at odds with what brigades say is...

        Fox Files: Famous father appears on Aussie TV screens

        premium_icon Fox Files: Famous father appears on Aussie TV screens

        News Rocky Zoo’s baby chimp update, new and improved Kerr Park playground and more hot...