Courageous mum laid to rest as her legacy lives on

THE memory of courageous Thursday Island mum Paulyna Mosby will live on through her "miracle baby" as her grief-stricken family attempt to pick up the pieces following her tragic death.

Ms Mosby, 24, died after delivering baby son, Philemon, through an emergency C-section on Mother's Day, with her death sending shockwaves around the country.

Her heartbroken mum, Ellen Mosby, told the Cairns Post her grandson had been safely discharged from hospital and is being cared for by her aunty in Port Headland.

Paulyna Mosby, a Thursday Island mother-of-three, died while 32 weeks pregnant. Picture: Supplied



She described feeling like "a foreigner in my own country" after arriving in the Western Australian capital from the tiny Torres Strait island and having to deal with the devastating loss of her daughter.

"We are just trying to pick up the pieces and every time we do we fall apart again," she said.

"We have been drawing strength from each other when we are together but it's extremely difficult.

"Perth is such a big city compared to our little island. I felt like a foreigner in my own country standing there on the footpath dealing with it all.

"It was very tough."

Baby son of the late Paulyna Mosby, Philemon, who died during his delivery. PHOTO: Supplied.

Ms Mosby was an integral member of TI with strong family links to Badu Island, Murray Island, Yam Island, Yorke Island and St Pauls Island.

More than $40,000 was raised by supporters to help the family prepare to bring her home to Thursday Island.

She was laid to rest beside her father in a moving service on May 22, her mum said.

"We landed on Horn Island and we have to catch a ferry from there to get to Thursday Island," Ms Mosby, 51, said.

Thursday Island mum Paulyna Mosby, 24, with her children Jacob Tea'fo Koipi, 7, and Ky'annie Enaina Rose, 6. Picture: Supplied

"When the ferry got to the wharf we actually couldn't see the wharf. The whole community was standing there waiting for us.

"She touched a lot of lives."

In a cruel twist of fate, her partner's grandma also died the day after receiving news of Paulyna Mosby's death. She was buried on Saturday.

Ms Mosby said her daughter's legacy would survive through Philemon and her two other children, Ky'annie Enaina Rose, 6, and Jacob Tea'fo Koipi, 7.

"He is a miracle baby," she said.

