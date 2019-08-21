Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
From left to right, Pargat Singh, Parveen Kaur, Samdeep Kaur and Dilbag Singh had a lucky escape after their West Richmond home was hit by a stolen car. (AAP Image/Dean Martin)
From left to right, Pargat Singh, Parveen Kaur, Samdeep Kaur and Dilbag Singh had a lucky escape after their West Richmond home was hit by a stolen car. (AAP Image/Dean Martin)
Crime

‘Miracle’ escape as stolen car hits home

by Ben Harvy
21st Aug 2019 12:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A "MIRACLE" was the only thing that saved four people from possible death when a stolen car smashed into a West Richmond home while trying to escape police.

Harpreet Singh's family were on a video call to friends when a Holden Statesman - driven by a teenage girl - made impact with his Marion Rd home about 1.15am on Wednesday.

Bricks crumbled and walls collapsed to dust, but somehow Mr Singh's brother and cousin, and their partners, walked away unscathed.

"Damage like this puts people's lives at risk," Mr Singh, 32, said.

 

From left to right, Pargat Singh, Parveen Kaur, Samdeep Kaur and Dilbag Singh survey the damage at their West Richmond home. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Martin
From left to right, Pargat Singh, Parveen Kaur, Samdeep Kaur and Dilbag Singh survey the damage at their West Richmond home. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Martin

 

"(They) don't really care about others. (And) we were just trying to see who was inside, we wanted to help them."

But the car's occupants - two teenage girls, 18 and 16, and a 21-year-old man - bolted from scene.

Minutes earlier, the trio refused to stop for a RBT on Marion Rd at Netley, police say.

The car, which was allegedly stolen from West Lakes this week, was followed by an unmarked patrol vehicle before it clipped a median strip and crashed into the home near Passmore St.

The damage at Harpreet Singh’s home on Marion Rd. (AAP Image/Dean Martin)
The damage at Harpreet Singh’s home on Marion Rd. (AAP Image/Dean Martin)

"Four lives were just saved, it was a miracle I'd say, a miracle," Mr Singh said.

"They are just lucky the car (didn't hit them).

"I'm lucky enough to see them OK. It was scary."

The incident caused a dangerous gas leak, forcing emergency services to set up an evacuation zone around the crash site.

"When I heard it I thought the roof fell down," Mr Singh said.

He said another car crashed into the home a few months ago. It is the third time the property has been damaged by a vehicle in 10 years.

All three alleged offenders, from Port Adelaide and Semaphore, have been charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle. They had minor injuries.

The driver will be hit with an additional charge of driving without due care.

More Stories

miracle escape stolen car

Top Stories

    Music Bowl site firms for Rocky drug rehab centre

    premium_icon Music Bowl site firms for Rocky drug rehab centre

    News 'I won't stop until I have delivered this important health facility'

    Full list of creditors owed money in JM Kelly Group collapse

    premium_icon Full list of creditors owed money in JM Kelly Group collapse

    Business JM Kelly Group collapse costs 200 plus jobs, creditors owed millions

    Mother's foolish decision lands her in a lot of trouble

    premium_icon Mother's foolish decision lands her in a lot of trouble

    Crime 'She told police she thought it was a good idea at the time'

    Police shocked by what they found in Rocky teen's bag

    premium_icon Police shocked by what they found in Rocky teen's bag

    Crime Police search 19-year-old after he was seen trying to hide something