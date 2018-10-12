Menu
A pregnant mum at 38 weeks has miraculously given birth while home alone.
Miracle newborn: Mum gives birth alone in rural home

Matty Holdsworth
by
11th Oct 2018 1:16 PM | Updated: 3:39 PM

A 38-WEEK pregnant mum has miraculously given birth while home alone on a rural property near the Sunshine Coast.

The mum and her newborn baby girl are being flown to hospital after the woman unexpectedly gave birth in her home, north of Gympie, this morning.

There were initial concerns for the woman, aged in her 30s, and the newborn.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue and the Queensland Ambulance Service were tasked to assist the woman.

The Sunshine Coast-based rescue helicopter landed in the backyard of the woman's property, where she was treated by LifeFlight's aeromedical crew.

She is currently being flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

    Local Partners