LOST AT SEA: Miracle survivor's tale or 'calculated' story?

Nathan Carman’s story about how his mother died at sea has been heavily scrutinised.

When Nathan Carman emerged from a life raft, soaking wet and 160km from where his boat sank, he was labelled a miracle survivor of a tragic accident.

He boarded the freight ship aptly named Orient Lucky and ate his first hot meal in days as crew members gathered to hear his story.

He told them he and his mother set off from the east coast of the United States for Martha's Vineyard, a small island in the Atlantic Ocean not far from Cape Cod.

He said their 32-foot aluminium vessel named Chicken Pox encountered trouble and began to sink.

He said he grabbed everything and deployed a plastic life raft but when he turned around his mother was gone.

Once safely on board the freighter, he spoke with the US Coast Guard.

"Mum and I - two people - myself and my mum, were fishing and there was a funny noise in the engine compartment," he said.

"I looked and saw a lot of water. I had my mum bring in the reel. I brought the safety stuff forward. I was bringing one of the safety bags forward (and) the boat just dropped out from under my feet. I saw the life raft. I did not see my mum - have you found her?"

The coast guard responded: "No, we haven't been able to find her yet."

That was September 17, 2016. Linda Carman's body has never been found.

Three years after Carman made his way back to shore, he is embroiled in a fight with family members who have turned on him.

His aunts - Linda's sisters - say he not only killed his mother but he also killed his grandfather, millionaire John Chakalos.

The three women say he shot and killed Mr Chakalos in 2013 then later killed his mother so he would inherit her share of the $44 million estate as his mother's only surviving heir.

In June, a judge will examine the case all over again, despite the fact that Carman was never charged over either his family members' deaths.

Carman was floating at sea for a week after his boat sank. Picture: Supplied

TWO DEAD AND A FAMILY TORN APART

Nathan Carman cut a lonely figure on the steps at the Church of Saint Patrick-Saint Anthony for his mother's funeral in October, 2016.

He should have been surrounded by family and friends - most of whom he invited - but he was alone.

It was a revealing insight into the tense family dynamic that began to unfold in the weeks after Linda, 54, was lost at sea.

Connecticut newspaper the Hartford Courant reports that Carman's aunts - Valerie Santilli, Elaine Chakalos and Charlene Gallagher - have filed what is described as a "slayer petition" alleging he killed both his mother and his grandfather.

The Courant reports the three aunts want Probate Judge David King to declare Carman the killer and deny him access to what would amount to more than $7 million in inheritance.

But he says with Linda Carman's body still missing, it is "premature" to declare anyone responsible for her death.

Carman was initially a suspect in the murder of Mr Chakalos. It was thought he was the last person to see the 87-year-old alive before his body was discovered with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

According to the Boston Globe, Carman discarded his computer's hard drive and his GPS during the investigation. He was named as a suspect but a warrant for his arrest went unsigned.

Boston lawyer Dan Small, representing Carman's aunts, issued a statement in October, labelling Carman "shameful" for refusing to take lie detector tests and produce a gun some think could link him to his grandfather's murder.

"Nathan's shameful attack on his grandfather shows there is no depth to which he will not sink to avoid producing his gun, which is the probable murder weapon," Mr Small said.

"Now he is trying to cast blame on his own Aunt, even though she willingly took and passed a police lie detector test, while Nathan refused, and she co-operated fully and honestly with the police, while Nathan lied repeatedly, including about this very gun.

"Every day that passes in these legal proceedings shows even more clearly that Nathan's behaviour is calculated, evasive, and ultimately, guilty."

Nathan Carman shortly after he was rescued.

Carman swims from his raft towards the freighter Orient Lucky. Picture: Supplied

'NO WONDER THE BOAT SANK'

Nathan Carman is accused of tampering with the Chicken Pox before it set off on its doomed fishing trip.

Court documents filed in December 2017 accuse Carman of enlarging four holes in the doomed boat which sank with his mother on board, the Boston Herald reports.

"In removing the boat's trim tabs hours before departing on it's final voyage, Carman not only failed to properly seal four through-hull holes he thereby opened at the transom's waterline … but two recent depositions establish Carman enlarged those four holes," wrote a lawyer for the insurance company that insured Carman's boat, David Farrell Jr.

The transom is the back of the boat.

"As the transom holes have gotten bigger, Carman's problems in this case have also grown," Mr Farrell Jr wrote.

"No wonder the boat sank and Carman's mother died."

The insurance company, National Liability and Fire Insurance Company, and Boat Owners United States, the firm which sold Carman the policy, won't pay out the claim he made on the lost boat. They say its sinking was no accident.

The papers filed also quote a witness who says Carman was seen "bending over the transom using an electric power drill with a 1.5-inch to two-inch hole saw" hours before the fateful trip.

Not all the evidence stacks up against Carman. A new theory that emerged in October last year suggests he could not have killed his grandfather because he was pictured on CCTV at a different location at the time of the shooting.

The Courant reports that on the night Mr Chakalos died, he was spending time with Carman at his Windsor home, on the northern border of Hartford.

Carman said he left the house because Mr Chakalos was talking on the phone to a 25-year-old mistress who is believed to have received sums of money from the millionaire for breast implants.

Surveillance footage around Carman's apartment suggests he shopping at a local convenience store and then at home around the time a neighbour heard a loud bang inside the Chakalos residence.

"Simply stated, if John Chakalos was shot at 2am, then Nathan Carman clearly was not the murderer," lawyer David Anderson said.

The case against Nathan Carman will be heard in June.