Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two men miraculously walked away uninjured after a single car rollover on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannonvale this morning.
Two men miraculously walked away uninjured after a single car rollover on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannonvale this morning. Claudia Alp
News

Miraculous escape following Cannonvale rollover

Claudia Alp
by
6th Apr 2019 10:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO MEN have miraculously avoided injury after a single car rollover on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannonvale this morning.

A Whitsunday Police spokesperson said the car rolled just before 8.30am, but surprisingly there were no injuries to the men, both in their 20s.

The car overturned in bushes down a steep embankment, pushing in the metal rails of a pedestrian walkway.

 

A car is perched down an embankment following a single car rollover on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannonvale this morning.
A car is perched down an embankment following a single car rollover on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannonvale this morning. Claudia Alp

The spokesperson said the car will be towed away about 2pm today, but the walkway has been cordoned off by police tape until that time.

Police closed the east-bound lane on Shute Harbour Rd opposite Whitsunday Business Centre for about 30 minutes while emergency crews were on site.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said no one was taken to hospital following the incident.

 

A pedestrian walkway has been cordoned off after the rails were damaged in a single car rollover on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannonvale this morning.
A pedestrian walkway has been cordoned off after the rails were damaged in a single car rollover on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannonvale this morning. Claudia Alp

Police investigations into the cause of the incident remain ongoing.

cannonvale rollover editors picks
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Paid parking to crack down on lagoon's parking problems

    premium_icon Paid parking to crack down on lagoon's parking problems

    Council News Yeppoon's lagoon is popular but plenty of cars are parking illegally

    Vehicle flips onto roof at North Rocky roundabout

    premium_icon Vehicle flips onto roof at North Rocky roundabout

    Breaking Police are advising motorists to take alternative routes.

    Local businesses announced as Best of Queensland Experiences

    premium_icon Local businesses announced as Best of Queensland Experiences

    Business 52 local businesses recognised in State tourism list

    David Pham remembered fondly by those lucky to have met him

    premium_icon David Pham remembered fondly by those lucky to have met him

    News Tributes flow for big hearted Rockhampton teenager.