Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

‘Eight months an insult’: Child-sex offender ruling outrage

by Jack Houghton
11th Apr 2018 6:59 AM

CHILD protection campaigner Hetty Johnston has condemned the "outrageous" decision to give a child sex offender just eight months behind bars after he spent months grooming young boys on social media.

Speaking to Miranda Live yesterday, the founder of Bravehearts said the man - who cannot be legally identified - was a "ticking time bomb" who should not be let into the community.

"This whole issue is just outrageous … eight months is an absolute insult," she said.

"Everything about this decision so wrong and so dangerous and it needs to be appealed.

"If we really want to know what type of a person he is. Let's know who he is."

Hetty Johnson - Australia Day Ambassador will be the guest of honour at the Highfields Australia Day Celebrations Photo: Contributed.
Hetty Johnson - Australia Day Ambassador will be the guest of honour at the Highfields Australia Day Celebrations Photo: Contributed. Photo contributed

The Daily Telegraph revealed today that the 31-year-old Central Coast man spent months grooming young boys by pretending to be 17-year-old "Estelle Ball".

The boy's - as young as 13 - were tricked into sending him nude photos which he added to his collection of 509 child sex images.

The maximum penalty for each of the two transmitting child porn charges is 15 years but Judge Andrew Scotting sentenced the man to just eight months behind bars.

He will be allowed to walk free in November.

boys central coast child editors picks hetty johnson sex teacher teachers

Top Stories

    New York to Rocky: World-first sphere playground at Kershaw

    New York to Rocky: World-first sphere playground at Kershaw

    Council News GALLERY: Benchmark 9m playground lets kids weave, climb and slide between levels.

    Woori dancers pivotal part of Comm Games ceremony

    Woori dancers pivotal part of Comm Games ceremony

    News NEW life was breathed into Woorabinda dance troupe following crisis

    Hitch for O'Rourke handing over $100K for Rocky Supercars

    Hitch for O'Rourke handing over $100K for Rocky Supercars

    Politics The local and state governments are willing but there's a hurdle

    Man reveals info on former 200 plant marijuana crop in CQ

    Man reveals info on former 200 plant marijuana crop in CQ

    Crime CROP sitter fled in fear, abandoned camp and alerted police in 1995.

    Local Partners