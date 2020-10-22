Menu
Labor state election candidate for Mirani Shane Hamilton. Picture: supplied
Politics

Mirani candidate ‘not hiding’ about living in Mackay

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
22nd Oct 2020 9:00 AM
A MIRANI state election candidate has set the record straight on where he currently resides.

ALP’s Shane Hamilton said he was “not hiding” the fact that he doesn’t live in the electorate he hopes to represent.

The mine worker and father of three resides in Mackay, a fact he shared openly during his tilt at the local government election earlier this year.

Mr Hamilton is a third-generation Sarina local, and played rugby league for the Sarina Crocs up until he was 19.

“I still consider it my home; it’s where I grew up,” he said.

“My whole family has come from Sarina.

“You don’t get any more local than me.”

Shane Hamilton, pictured here with his son, grew up in the Sarina region.
But the Mirani candidate said he did not see any need in moving the five or six kilometres to be within the boundary of the electorate, should he win on October 31.

“It is such a huge electorate; where you live doesn’t necessarily matter,” he said.

“I’m not going to serve the electorate any different by living outside of it.”

Mr Hamilton said he intended to spend the remainder of the election campaign delivering funding for vital infrastructure and services in the Mirani community.

“I’m proactively out there sourcing funding for schools, the hospital and the Pioneer Valley Mountain Bike Track – instead of playing cheap politics,” he said.

