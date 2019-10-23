Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mirani MP Stephen Andrew.
Mirani MP Stephen Andrew.
Politics

Mirani MP faces parliament guest ban

Melanie Whiting
23rd Oct 2019 10:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MIRANI MP Stephen Andrew has been banned for bringing guests into parliament for six months after security footage showed the One Nation MP standing beside his guests while they interfered with the private desks of other MPs.

House speaker Curtis Pitt told parliament today that the footage was taken Saturday night and that the compartments Mr Andrew's guests opened stored personal belongings of the MPs.

Mr Andrew has made an apology to the house and accepted the ban. 

According to The Courier Mail, the footage indicated that at times, Mr Andrew was standing next to the visitors.

"I have always endeavoured to ensure school groups and the public are given access to the parliament I am proud to speak about the rich history and cultural heritage this parliament comprises," he said.

"I acknowledge that members have the right to privacy.

"I must take responsibility for this.

"Violation of a member's privacy is a grave matter."

Mr Pitt said the Mirani MP had been warned about the behaviour of his guests on previous occasions.

Mr Pitt said the members whose desks were disturbed would be told.

He said steps were taken to ensure no items were removed.

breaking mirani mp qldpol stephen andrew
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Gemfields renamed? Locals 20-year fight for name change

    premium_icon Gemfields renamed? Locals 20-year fight for name change

    News The use of the one locality name has created many issues including mail delivery and problems for emergency service vehicles finding properties

    Mum and kids involved in crash on Bruce Highway

    premium_icon Mum and kids involved in crash on Bruce Highway

    News The single vehicle accident occurred at a section of road works on the Bruce...

    CQ the state’s manufacturing powerhouse

    premium_icon CQ the state’s manufacturing powerhouse

    News CENTRAL Queensland has emerged as the powerhouse of Queensland’s regional...

    ‘It’s the only option we have’ Mum’s last resort

    premium_icon ‘It’s the only option we have’ Mum’s last resort

    News Regional location has 12-year-old out of reach from vital services