Mirani MP’s Hooper question thrown out of Parliament

MIRANI MP Stephen Andrew has had his question thrown out of Queensland Parliament when he asked about former mayor Margaret Strelow’s vacancy.

The parliamentary transcript details Mr Andrew’s question, which was directed to Deputy Premier Steven Miles.

“I table the correspondence I have received from Christopher Anthony Hooper, mayor-elect of the Rockhampton Regional Council,” Mr Andrew said.

“The correspondence indicates that he was refused entry to the council meeting on 24 November 2020 to be sworn in as the mayor of Rockhampton after the council received a briefing from the department.

“Given the mandatory terms of section 166 and section 166A of the Local Government Act, as the responsible minister can the minister indicate what advice the department has given the council as it appears as though they are pre-empting mooted legislative changes and not actioning the filling of the vacancy?

“Tabled paper: E-mail, dated 25 November, from Mr Chris Hooper to Mirani Electorate Office regarding the appointment of the Mayor Elect of the Rockhampton Regional Council.”

The speaker, MP Curtis Pitt’s response to this was: “Member, this is your second term. That preamble is extensively long. I rule the question out of order.”

Steven Miles speaks in parliament. Pic Annette Dew

In a response to questions from The Morning Bulletin, the Deputy Premier and Minister for Local Government Steven Miles said the government committed to these changes before the election.

“Importantly, we have worked closely with the LGAQ and have their support to make these amendments,” he said.

“That was all before the unanticipated resignation of the former Rockhampton Mayor.

“However, given that vacancy now needs to be filled it is important that Rockhampton residents get to choose their new mayor.”

MP Stephen Andrew’s electorate covers parts of the Rockhampton Regional Council areas including Alton Downs, Kabra, Bouldercombe, Mount Morgan and Marmor.