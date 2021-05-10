Mirani road fears: ‘Someone’s eventually going to get hurt’

A local MP says it’s only a matter of time before someone is hurt unless major changes are made urgently to the road network in his electorate.

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew said two truck rollovers in Mirani within the space of a week had raised serious concerns about the condition of local roads.

“What happens if people are walking or riding to school when it happens again?” Mr Andrew said.

“If you start having rollovers of major B-doubles trucks – someone’s eventually going to get hurt.”

On May 5, a truck rolled near a school on the Peak Downs Highway at Walkerston.

The driver was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The truck rollover on the Peak Downs Highway at Walkerston on May 5. Picture: Stephen Andrew

On April 28, a mail-carrying truck rolled on the Bruce Highway between Alligator Creek and Sarina.

A man in his 60s was taken to Mackay Base Hospital with minor seatbelt-related injuries.

Mr Andrew said traffic islands on the Peak Downs Highway at Walkerston needed to be shortened to remove hazards for trucks.

He said the Bruce Highway between Alligator Creek and Sarina needed urgent repairs.

Mr Andrew said he had previously asked the Department of Transport and Main Roads to conduct an audit on the stretch of road.

A truck rollover on the Bruce Highway near Sarina blocked traffic in both directions. Picture: Lillian Watkins

A Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said it continuously monitored and improved safety on the state-controlled road network.

“The $150 million Walkerston Bypass Project will become a designated heavy vehicle route and will minimise heavy vehicle traffic through this area,” the spokeswoman said.

“The bypass will integrate with further safety upgrades under way on the Peak Downs Highway, as well as the recently completed Eton Range Realignment and Mackay Ring Road.

“Construction is expected to start in mid 2021 and take two years to complete.”

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew. Picture: Melanie Whiting

She said Walkerston Bypass tenders closed last month and were currently being assessed.

“No design changes are currently proposed but Transport and Main Roads is continuing to work with stakeholders to minimise impacts,” the spokeswoman said.

A further $11m project to replace Kirkup Bridge in Walkerston was also included in the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program 2020-21 to 2023-24.

It is currently in detailed design.

The TMR spokeswoman said further upgrades to the intersection of the Peak Downs Highway and Bold Street intersection would be considered as part of this project.

She said repairs and resurfacing work on the Bruce Highway between Sarina and Eversleigh Road were also scheduled to be undertaken this year.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons