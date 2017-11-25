MIRANI VOTES: Pearce troubled by swing to One Nation

MIRANI could become one of Queensland's few One Nation seats, with predictions Stephen Andrew could win the seat from Labor's Jim Pearce.

An experienced politician, Mr Pearce returned to politics in 2015 to fight for changes to fly-in fly-out workforces.

A former coal miner and Queensland MP from 1989 to 2009, Mr Pearce told The Morning Bulletin he felt he was in trouble with the vote count and doubted he would still be in parliament next week.

At 10pm, the Electoral Commission results had Mr Pearce leading with 36.94 per cent, followed closely by Mr Andrew 31.50 per cent with 57 per cent of booths counted.

Sitting Labor Member for Mirani Jim Pearce speaks to volunteers at the Walkerston State School polling booth. Luke Mortimer

Kerry Latter from the LNP was on 27.35%.

Earlier he told the ABC he knew it was always going to be close.

"This is the first time this seat has been in Labor hands for nearly 60 years so the mix was always there to make it very difficult for me to win at this election," he said.

However, the results weren't enough to dampen his sense of humour.

"Sometimes they say you can win by a nose, but if I can win by a nose it will be a good distance when you check me out," he joked.

When asked if the loss of the seat would mean the end of his political career, Mr Pearce said "age is sort of starting to creep up on me".

ONE Nation candidate for Mirani Stephen Andrew was stationed out the front of the Walkerston State School polling booth. Luke Mortimer

While Mr Pearce was feeling troubled, Mr Andrew was reluctant to claim victory.

Mr Andrew told The Morning Bulletin it was hard to tell from the voter feedback at the booths which way the seat would go.

One of the largest electorates in Queensland, it stretches from Mackay to Parkhurst and around Rockhampton to areas near Gladstone.

Mr Andrew said there was no animosity between him and Mr Pearce or Mr Latter who had caught up with each other on the hustings today.

"I've done what I can," he said.

"If it's the people's will that I get in, that's where I'll be."

LNP candidate for Mirani Kerry Latter. Luke Mortimer

Mr Latter was also reluctant to make a statement on the outcome, with booths having stopped counting preferences for the night as at 10pm.

"I think it definitely is a seat that's going to change hands," he said.

"I think people have wanted change. I think it's going to be a matter of seeing where that change pans out.

"It's very, very early days and I think it's very early days for anyone to either claim or concede."