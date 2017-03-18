Misplaced empathy sows seeds of misery

David French shares his views in his column

REGULAR readers of this column will recall my concerns around a western culture that has become dominated by feelings.

Like frogs in boiling water, people go to work, do their shopping and pick up the kids from school without realising that we are in the midst of a revolution.

It's a revolution comprising alternative facts, populist politics, and most of all a triumph of feelings over fact.

It is a complete and in some ways knowingly orchestrated overturning of many of the learnings of the enlightenment, and indeed western culture.

If we're not careful it will lead to war.

At the heart of the upheaval lies a range of theoretical left wing "insights” that, like communism, are misguided at best.

They are tools of a power play for the far left to regain ground, lost after the embarrassing fall of the Berlin Wall.

The advent of Facebook and other social medial makes the tools as effective as they are dangerous.

Consider the ubiquitous rise of empathy as a supreme sign of superior interpersonal skills.

From management journals to Women's Day, the word is used everywhere.

Careers are built explaining and displaying "emotional intelligence”.

Do the proponents really understand what empathy is?

Where does the left's criticism of the Iraqi war leave the millions of Muslims murdered by Saddam Hussein's Ba'athists?

And at what point does empathy give way to self-indulgent wallowing in the problems of others.

When do we put away the "do not disturb” sign and undertake practical measures to assist people going through tough times?

When do we ask people to take control of their feelings, recognise them for what they are, and deal with them appropriately?

"Oh God!”, "Heresy!” the left will say.

But what if I told you I am not unfamiliar with depression, and in the past an almost debilitating fear of failure, of letting down my clients and my family.

What if I shared my insight that in my experience at least, there is a clear link between over-identifying with feelings and depression - a well-trodden path where alignment with feelings morphs into another mental state?

An alternative reality, that too many times leads to suicide.

Such an observation vindicates my belief that depression is in fact contagious.

Too much empathy exhausts our internal chemical reserves, creating a new reality, as real to the sufferer as it is unreal to an outsider - and that is probably one reason for so-called copycat suicides, especially among teenagers who have not yet learned the difference between our feelings and our self.

So, do you become a "hard arse”?

A lot of them seem to live to an obscene old age, seemingly worry free.

You do have to be tough.

You have to actively identify and manage your own feelings and your interaction with the feelings of others.

You have to assess your feelings and their motivation.

You have to be alert to the seductive warmth of misery.

Whereas empathy should consist of acknowledging the trials of others.

Misplaced it takes the form of a real-life soap opera.

Is your claim to empathy genuine or is it tapping into your own anxieties, providing an escape from the duties expected of you as a functioning member of your family, of your group of friends, of society in general?