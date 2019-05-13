Menu
NEXT ASPIRATION: Rockhampton woman, Karly Fowler put her best foot forward at the 2019 Miss Showgirl Mothers Day high tea at Frenchville Sports Club.
Miss Showgirl entrant gives different perspective on region

Sean Fox
by
12th May 2019 7:00 PM
KARLY Fowler was preparing to showcase her environmental knowledge in front of the 2019 Miss Rockhampton Show Girl judging panel.

This passionate environmental scientist was at the Frenchville Sports Club as one of the 2019 entrants to put their best foot forward at yesterday's Mother's Day high tea which marked the first round of competition judging.

The event gave Karly an opportunity to showcase her knowledge where entrants were judged on etiquette, guest interaction and their response to panel questions.

"I believe a lot of the responses will be agriculturally-based with Rockhampton's industry as a whole so I'm hoping to answer in an articulate and scientific manner, and hopefully I can give a different perspective from someone who's in those industries,” Karly said.

Originally from the Wimmera region in Victoria, the 21-year-old moved to Rockhampton about four years ago.

Karly proudly described how her younger-self took the plunge to shift interstate.

"I was looking for another town with the same demographic,” she said.

"It's absolutely lovely up here, I've come up to Queensland and the community members really value the basin,” she said.

Prior to the event, Rockhampton Regional Council's chair of communities, councillor Rose Swadling said the high tea was a great opportunity for the community to get behind this year's entrants.

The 2019 Miss Showgirl winner will be selected at the Rockhampton Show on June 12.

