Miss Showgirl raises thousands for show sponsorship

LAURA McQuillan has never missed a Ridgelands Show and she wasn't going to start this year.

So the 2018 Miss Showgirl went one better and became a committee member.

As the town looks forward to the event which is scheduled for June 1, Laura has taken on the role of stall and entertainment co-ordinator.

COUNTRY GIRL: One of the heats in the 2010 Billy Goat Cart Derby. Leading the field is Laura McQuillan from Ridgelands and her racing goat Lucky with Troy Richardson goat Bounty (Yeppoon) edging into second place.

"I have made it my mission this year to have as much fun and free activities for children so I went out and about and managed to raise $2000 in sponsorship,” she said.

The dedicated young woman has spent 21 years in the rural town where she lives on 100 acres where the family runs sheep and goats.

"I am organising the pig racing and helping out my family with the goat cart racing that we have been doing for around 10 years now,” she said.

"I also have little surprises to give away to children at the gate and we do have best dressed completions from babies to adults.”

Laura will spend next week setting up where she'll help other committee members to make sure every aspect of the event is ready to go.

Laura Kate Beth McQuillan was Miss Showgirl at the 2018 Ridgelands Show. Contributed

Proud of her background, she highlighted the importance of country shows in the arguably commercial, materialistic world we live in today.

"In order for these shows to keep going we need the support of the public,” she said.

"It gives everyone a taste of the country life, I'm so pleased that I have been brought up at Ridgelands and have got to experience the shows every year.”

Laura enjoys watching the reaction of youngsters at the show each year.

"I know that some children haven't had the opportunities (like myself) of being brought up in the country so I love seeing children's faces when they see cows, chickens, horses, goats and heaps of others attractions,” she said.

"By bringing the children out to a smaller country show that is mostly based on agriculture you know they won't be exposed to some of the things that big shows have.”

About 2000 show-goers are expected to attend the event on June 1, hosted at the Ridgelands Showgrounds.

A variety of activities and competitions for all ages will take place that will include cattle judging, show jumping, horse and pony events, poultry, cooking, handicraft, horticulture and photography.

Stage entertainment will be shown throughout the day along with free face painting, balloon twisting, Mr Toots entertainment, free camel rides and train rides.

Full Metal Pole Fitness and Little Aussie Encounters will appear at the show in addition to a fashion parade and the Rocky Rockers.

Children will be amused with a little piggy zoo, goat cart and pig racing before the cherry on top with fireworks at 7pm and music to follow.

Children in primary school (and under) have free admission. Adults cost $10. There will be fireworks at 7pm.

Ridgelands Show

Where:

Ridgelands Showgrounds

When:

Saturday, June 1

Cost:

Children in primary school (and under) have free admission into the show

Adults cost $10. We also have fireworks at 7pm.