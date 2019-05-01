Miss Teen Australia showcases young coastal talent

THE Miss Teen Australia competition came to Yeppoon last Saturday night, showcasing the determination of young people in the Central Queensland region to follow their dreams and make a mark on their community.

Regional organiser Julie Tickner said the competition was about so much more than looks.

"The event helps our young people to feel more confident in themselves and offers them the opportunity to adopt a healthy body image rather than a focus on who can be the thinnest,” Ms Tickner said.

"Entrants need to excel in areas of deportment, healthy body shape and tone, public speaking, fashion sense and the ability to carry themselves well on the catwalk.

"Teenagers really do make the best role models and to see their peers competing in a competition of this calibre can inspire others to feel good about themselves.”

DRESSED TO IMPRESS: This year's Miss Teen Australia CQ regional competition entrants with judges Trish Holland, Kelly Blanchfield and Trish Bowman.

Five finalists from CQ regional judging will go on to compete at state level at the 15th Miss Teen Australia Regional Finals and High Tea at the Gold Coast on Sunday, May 26.

Known as the biggest teenage competition in the southern hemisphere, Miss Teen Australia is much more than a national competition for teenagers.

The Miss Teen Australia company was created in 2004 by entrepreneur and executive producer Gavin A Dooley as a stepping stone to international events such as Miss Universe, Miss World and World Teen Supermodel competitions.

A choreographed production, Miss Teen Australia not only provides exposure for the latest fashions and Australia's leading designers, it's also an opportunity to discover Australia's most outstanding young women aged between 13 and 15, in the junior category, and 16 and 19, in the senior category.

Senior section overall winner Lauren Pearson.

It is a platform for national achievement and international recognition and exposure in an honest and fair competition.

Miss Teen Australia's team has more than 150 years of collective industry experience in all diverse aspects of the film, TV and entertainment industries, offering an innovative and creative production that in turn reflects Australia's professional expertise.

Miss Teen CQ Regional finalists

Overall winner Junior - Josie Saunders

Runner-up - Tayissa Grealy

Overall winner Senior - Lauren Pearson

1st runner-up - Jasmine Thomson

2nd runner-up - Hayley Wiltshire