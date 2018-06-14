Missed mail leads to no driving for six-months

A MAN who wasn't regularly checking his mail due to working at the mines missed an important notice which left him unable to drive for six months.

Angus Dorante, 24, pleaded guilty on Monday in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one charge of driving while his licence was SPER suspended.

Police intercepted Dorante, who works at a mine in Tieri, driving on the Capricorn Highway at Gracemere on May 23 at 9am.

Along with being disqualified from driving for six months, he was fined $350.