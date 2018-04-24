Missing anything Rocky? Video reveals hoard of stolen goods

4.40pm: ROCKHAMPTON police addressed media this afternoon about a morning raid that resulted in a vast amount of suspected stolen items and drugs being seized.

Four people were also taken into custody at the Campbell St address today in relation to the seizure of a suspected "dangerous drug".

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachy said in the early hours of this morning, police executed a search warrant at the property and located 2.5g of methylamphetamine and a large amount of suspected stolen goods.

Police recovered a massive haul of tainted property from a Campbell St, Rockhampton home Tuesday morning.

"At this stage we're investigating and have reason to believe [the property] is stolen," Det Sgt Peachy said.

"The original warrant was in regards to what we believed to be a person selling dangerous drugs from that address.

"As a result, a search warrant has taken place and at that location we've located all this property."

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey looks over a range of suspected stolen property found at a Campbell Street address by the police while executing a warrant.

Despite the belief the goods may be stolen items, police are not ruling out the possibility the items may have been exchanged for drugs.

The haul included a large amount of power tools and drills, hand-held tools, watches, jewellery, an amplifier, iPads, mobile phones, laptops.

The four people taken into custody have now been charged with numerous offences.

2.5g of methylamphetamine and a taser were discovered during a drug raid on a Campbell St property.

An 18-year-old female has been charged with two fail to appear warrants as well as a breach of bail, possession of a dangerous drug named ice and possession of property expected to be stolen.

A 19-year-old female has also been charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a utensil and failure to dispose of a syringe.

A 28-year-old male has been charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

A 32-year-old male has been charged with possession of utensils, possession of property believed to be obtained in the use of drugs, and possession of an unauthorised weapon: a taser.

The three persons, excluding the 18-year-old female, will appear in Rockhampton Magistrate Court on May 18.

The 18-year-old female has been remanded in custody and will appear at Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

"We're asking anyone who is able to identify any property that is pictured here to contact Crime Stoppers or Rockhampton police so we can return that property back to you as soon as possible," Det Sgt Peachy said.

He believes the discovery may have "shut down something that was affecting Rockhampton in regards to the amount of break and enters".

Police took a man into custody this morning after a raid at a Campbell St home.

1.20PM: POLICE have recovered a large amount of suspected stolen property following a raid at a Rockhampton property this morning.

Police officers forced entry to the low-set Campbell St home mid morning.



Witnesses said two officers went down either side of the house while another went through the front door.

One man was observed been taken out of the house and into custody as numerous police combed the property.



Neighbours reported numerous police vehicles and police officers, some dressed in casual clothing, attending and leaving the scene throughout the morning and into the afternoon.



Police officers and plain-clothed detectives were seen carrying out milk crates and bags of items and loading them into the back of a detective's vehicle.



More to follow.