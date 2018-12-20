Menu
Huon Trail - Tahune Airwalk
Grave concerns for missing bushwalker

by DAVID KILLICK
20th Dec 2018 4:51 PM

A 76-year-old bushwalker missing alone in rugged wilderness in the Tasmania's South-West has not been seen for more than a month, police say.

James Hugh McLean, of Flinders Island, set out on a walk on the Huon Track in the Tahune area on November 12.

The experienced bushwalker was undertaking a one-month trek through some of the state's most inhospitable wilderness.

He signed a log book indicating he was planning to walk to Melaleuca and explore some of the surrounding areas before returning on 13 December.

Mr McLean did not reach his food drop in Melaleuca and he has not returned home.

The alarm was raised by the Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service on Friday last week.

Initial investigations failed to locate Mr McLean's whereabouts and police have commenced searches in the region.

Police say they hold grave fears for his safety.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter searched tracks in the area on Tuesday but no signs of Mr McLean were found.

Police have also spoken to people who have completed walks along the tracks.

Mr McLean is a "reasonably experienced walker" police said, who has completed walks in this area before.

Police are calling for assistance from the public and ask that anybody who may have come across Mr McLean either during the walk or who may have seen him since to contact police on 131 444.

