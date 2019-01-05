Missing CQ man winched from mangroves by rescue helicopter

MAP: The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service located a missing man next to mangroves in the Corio Bay area.

A MISSING CQ man was dramatically rescued from mangroves after being found by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service this morning.

The helicopter took off at 4.15am to search for the man in the Corio Bay area, east of Byfield and north of Yeppoon .

The man had been riding a quad bike with the two dogs following him, when he became bogged in soft sand.

Unable to free the bike, and with the tide rising, the man was forced to wade through deep water to reach high ground.

Upon arrival to the area, the rescue helicopter located the man next to the mangroves waving frantically for help.

The helicopter deployed a rescue crewman via the winch cable to retrieve the man.

He was winched into the aircraft and treated for exposure by the on-board Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic before being flown to Rockhampton Hospital for further assessment of his condition.

On social media, Nikki Bell appealed to the public for help trying to find the missing dogs and provided an insight into the health of the missing man who she referred to as "Tom”.

"I have two Staffy crosses lost in Coorio bay, their owner was rescue choppered out early hours of this morning.

"Their names are Karma and Beans, they are Staffys... Beans is brindle (1yr old) Karma is tan (she is 13yr old).

MISSING DOGS: Two Staffy crosses are lost in Coorio bay after their owner was rescue choppered out. Their names are Beans (brindle 1yr old) and Karma (tan 13yr old). Contributed

"Please contact me urgently if you see them at all as they will be scared and disorientated.

"Both are friendly and will be grateful to see a human if they made it out of the bay.

"Tom is fine just in shock. The dogs will show up, thanks everyone for keeping an eye out.”

If you have found the missing pets, please contact the Rockhampton Lost Pet Register on Facebook.